Krafton's on a hiring spree for its game based on Korean fantasy series The Bird That Drinks Tears

Krafton, the developer of PUBG, is currently hiring for the fantasy game it has in the works, known as Project Windless.

Based on the popular Korean fantasy series The Bird That Drinks Tears by author Yeong-do Lee, nothing is really known about the in-development title other than the IP it is based on.

Lee's novel was first serialized on an internet forum, and after the conclusion of the series, the book was published in four hardcover volumes. The series features four different races and stars five characters, three of which are tasked with rescuing a Nhaga from its own people.

Announced last year, Krafton said the series' lore and world was full of potential, and the company planned to explore a variety of mediums based around the IP.

One of these mediums is of course the game, and Krafton is actively hiring for the project. Two years ago, it enlisted the help of Hollywood concept artist Iain McCaig (Star Wars, Harry Potter, and The Avengers) to bring some of the characters and locations from the novels to life. You can see some of McCaig's concept art for Project Windless on the official website.

"The Bird that Drinks Tears is unlike any other fantasy story I have read, with fresh new ways of exploring human nature," said McCaig. "That’s what attracts me most. It’s an epic on a par with The Lord of the Rings or Dune. The fantasy world is fresh and visceral, mingling traditional archetypes with dream and nightmare images that are wholly original.

"I was working on my own projects at the time; engaging with this meant putting them all aside. It needed to be something incredibly special for me to do that. As it turns out, it was."

We expect more information to be revealed regarding the project in due time. Meanwhile, if you are interested in applying to work on the game, hit up the jobs listing on Krafton's website and type 'unannounced' in the search bar for a list of openings.