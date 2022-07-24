Guerrilla Games is killing Killzone by shutting down multiplayer servers for two games

All things must come to an end, this time the multiplayer servers for a couple of Killzone titles, and RIGS: Mechanized Combat League.

Earlier this week, Guerrilla announced on Twitter that online servers would be shutting down for a couple of Killzone games. "On 12 August 2022, online servers for Killzone: Mercenary, Killzone Shadow Fall (including Intercept Mode) and RIGS: Mechanized Combat League will shut down. Online features (including online multiplayer modes) will cease on that date," reads the tweet. But single player modes will still be available.

RIGS is the most recent of the three titles, having release in 2016, and requires the use of a PSVR headset. So considering the age of all three of them, and the lattermost needing what will soon become an outdated piece of hardware, it isn't particularly surprising that any of them are shutting down.

Killzone: Mercenary, the penultimate entry in the series, also came out on the now very defunct PS Vita, so it's actually quite surprising that the game still had any online features at all. And Killzone Shadowfall was a launch title for the PS4, which is also likely now the last title in the franchise.

The start of 2021 saw Sony retiring the official Killzone franchise website, now leading users to the generic PlayStation site. As a result, creating or managing clans in Killzone Shadow Fall became no longer possible, shutting off players from a whole aspect of the game, even if only minute.

Guerrilla is obviously busy with the Horizon series, the most recent entry, Forbidden West, having released this February. Our four star review said "Horizon: Forbidden West does a great job of building on the foundation that Zero Dawn laid out; everything is more beautiful, the stakes are – somehow – higher, and the flirtations with BioWare-style story ideas shows just how much of a future this series has."