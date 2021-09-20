Kena: Bridge of Spirits details Photo Mode, gets launch trailer

Ember Lab has released the both a launch trailer and a Photo Mode trailer for action-adventure game Kena: Bridge of Spirits, alongside the announcement that Maximum Gams will be dealing with a physical Deluxe Edition of the game for that'll be available for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions by November.

Check out the incredible launch trailer below.

“Our community was extremely vocal about their desire for a physical edition from the moment we first announced the game,” said Ember Lab chief operations officer Josh Grier explained. “It’s an honor to create a game people want to add to their collections, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with Maximum Games to make that happen so quickly after the initial launch.”

The game will be available digitally first from September 21 on PS4, PS5 and PC (via Epic Games Store), then the physical versions will land in November.

Check out the trailer for the Photo Mode below, which shows off various tools available to you, including the ability to "pause the action to stage the game’s characters — including the Rot with the wardrobe of optional hats, then resume the action to bring them to life." It's all very charming. https://youtu.be/yExmnI46srY

This comes after Ember Labs once again delayed Kena: Bridge of Spirits, with the studio pushing the game back one month into September in order to polish it.

The game was initially announced back in June 2020 during Sony’s PS5 Showcase and garnered a fair amount of attention for basically looking like a playable Dreamworks movie.

It's seen a number of delays, too: first, it was delayed from its planned 2020 release date into Q1 2021, then it was delayed to August, and now it's been pushed back once more to September 21 (that's tommorow!).

The game will be available on both PS4 and PS5, and buying it once gives you access to both versions.