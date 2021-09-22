Kena Bridge of Spirits Fishing Shrine puzzle and solution

The Kena Bridge of Spirits fishing shrine puzzle is one of the trickier puzzles you’ll encounter early in the spirit guide’s adventure.

The game tries teaching you to pay attention to the (beautiful) world around you at every step as soon as it begins, and then it tests how well you listened with the fishing shrine puzzle. The solution is literally laid out in the world around you, but in a subtle, natural way.

Kena Bridge of Spirits fishing shrine puzzle

Unlocking the shrine is a necessary part of the quest to move Taru’s spirit on, and unlike the three three shrines involved in this mission, the fishing shrine’s puzzle requires some effort on your part before the Deadzone Heart reveals itself.

You need to activate the four crystals on the island in the correct order using your bow to clear the shrine, and the candles in front of the shrine tell you that order. Shooting them in the wrong order just makes enemies spawn around you, so y’know, don’t do that.

Kena Bridge of Spirits fishing shrine puzzle solution

Face the shrine first, and note the locations of each candle.

1: Shoot the crystal in front of you and to the right

2: Shoot the crystal behind you and to the left

3: Shoot the crystal behind you and to the right

4: Shoot the crystal in front of you and to the left

The Deadzone Heart appears immediately after you shoot the last crystal, and unlike in some other locations, there’s no enemy mob to deal with first. Just purify it with your pulse, and you can move on.

