Kena: Bridge of Spirits reviews round-up, all the scores

Ember Lab has finally released the hotly anticipated action-adventure game Kena: Bridge of Spirits, but is the game – available on PS4, PS5 and PC via Epic Games Store – actually any good?

Originally slated for a holiday 2020 release, Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a story-driven action-adventure that features exploration, puzzle-solving, and combat. It has all the ingredients to be a cold-hard classic then (especially when you factor in that gorgeous, Dreamworks-esque art style), but have critics decided it's any good? So far, it's looking healthy.

The game was first unveiled during PlayStation's June 2020 during PS5 Showcase. It was delayed from its planned 2020 release date into Q1 2021, then it was delayed to August, and finally it was pushed back once more to September. And that spit and polish clearly did the game some good.

If you like the look of what you read below, you may be interested to learn that Kena: Bridge of Spirits is available in two digital editions: standard and digital deluxe. The standard ($40) includes just the game, whilst the deluxe version ($50) includes the digital soundtrack, a sliver skin for Kena’s staff, and a golden skin for her Rot friends.

The game will be available on both PS4 and PS5, and buying it once gives you access to both versions.

