Kena: Bridge of Spirits is coming to Steam alongside a juicy anniversary update

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is coming to Steam, with a big Anniversary update coming to all platforms.

As revealed over at IGN, the PS2-esque, action-adventure game is officially coming to Steam just over a year after its initial release on September 27. Along with it comes a pretty big Anniversary Update, which will come to PS4, PS5, and the Epic Games Store where it was previously a PC exclusive.

Players that want to run through the game another time but with all of the abilities unlocked will now be able to do so thanks to the New Game+ mode, which will also include previously unlocked upgrades, outfits, Rot, and more. The new mode also features redesigned and more challenging combat scenarios, including new enemies.

There's also some new story coming to the game, though aside from what was briefly shown in the Anniversary Update trailer no details were revealed about it.

A new type of equipable items, charmstones, are also being added to the game, which provide different adjustments to Kena's stats and abilities.

There's another new game mode too calle Spirit Guide Trials, which features three new types of replayable challenges, called Obstacle Course, Wave Defenses, and Boss Reflects. It wasn't specified what these entail, but we can probably assume Obstacle Course is what it says on the tin, Wave Defenses probably sees the player taking on waves of enemies, and Boss Reflect will likely be about taking on various bosses from the game.

Completing the Spirit Guide Trials can also unlock new outfits for Kena, all based on the various characters that she meets throughout the story. Beating certain objectives will also unlock colour variations for each of the outfits, or potentially some new charmstones.

There are some new abilities for Kena to unlock too, and photo mode has been expanded to have more options, so it sounds like there'll be plenty to do for those that have been wanting to come back to the game.