July 4th deal 2023: Don't miss out on this excellent LG OLED TV deal for just $600 at Best Buy

With the latest consoles supporting 4K, it's probably time to upgrade any 1080p televisions you have in your home. It just so happens that this 48" LG A2 OLED TV is down to just $599.99 from Best Buy right now. That's $700 off the usual retail price, a remarkable discount for a great, everyday TV.

The Korean manufacturer is known for its quality panels, especially OLED ones. So you can assure yourself you'll be getting inkly blacks and great contrast that makes OLED displays what they are. That also means they're perfect for games, and the 4K resolution makes it ideal for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Of course, you can always connect your gaming PC and Switch console too. The TV as an AI-powered 4K upscaling tool, so even your lower-res devices and inputs will look great.

The TV is certified with both Dolby Vision and HDR10, so you're promised a wide array of accurate colours. The webOS software is built in with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, making controls very easy. And because it's a smart TV, you'll get access to all of the apps you love, such as Netflix, YouTube, AppleTV+ and more. In fact, the full range includes music apps too, such as Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal and more.

