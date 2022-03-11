If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
INDIE TIME

ID@Xbox Showcase returns next week to show off upcoming indie games

Tune in for some indie news, trailers, and reveals.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

Xbox and Twitch are teaming up to bring you the second edition of the Xbox Indie Twitch Showcase, which will take place on Wednesday, March 16.

Like last year's ID@Xbox showcase, we expect at least a couple of hours worth of new trailers, news, game reveals and more from indie games coming to Xbox and PC.

Watch on YouTube

You can probably expect many of the games being shown to come to Xbox Game Pass, so subscribers may wish to tune in.

Other than gameplay reveals, you can expect updates from Finji and Whitethorn, as well as the first game from iam8bit’s brand new publishing label. In addition to all this, you will also get a chance to see the latest and hear from teams working on Shredders and Roblox.

The show starts at 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm UK and will be broadcast exclusively on Twitch Gaming and the Xbox Twitch channel.

Tagged With

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch