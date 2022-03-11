ID@Xbox Showcase returns next week to show off upcoming indie games

Xbox and Twitch are teaming up to bring you the second edition of the Xbox Indie Twitch Showcase, which will take place on Wednesday, March 16.

Like last year's ID@Xbox showcase, we expect at least a couple of hours worth of new trailers, news, game reveals and more from indie games coming to Xbox and PC.

You can probably expect many of the games being shown to come to Xbox Game Pass, so subscribers may wish to tune in.

Other than gameplay reveals, you can expect updates from Finji and Whitethorn, as well as the first game from iam8bit’s brand new publishing label. In addition to all this, you will also get a chance to see the latest and hear from teams working on Shredders and Roblox.

The show starts at 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm UK and will be broadcast exclusively on Twitch Gaming and the Xbox Twitch channel.