How to Beat the Rancor in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Rancor boss fight

The Rancor is a tough optional boss players can fight early on in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor , able to destroy Cal with signle attacks and acting as a serious barrier between you and the sweet loot behind them. That being said, with a little patience and intelligent use of your various attacks, the Rancor is absolutely beatable by everyone. To help you get there, we've written up thise guide on. this includes a breakdown of all the Rancor's attacks you should watch out for, the different phases of the boss fight, and skills you should take if you're having trouble.

The Rancor can be found at the end of the Sodden Grotto. You don't need any unlockable traversal abilities to reach it, and can head inside for the fight as soon as you reach Koboh for the first time. to get to the Sodden Grotto, you'll need to head down the mines in the Hunter's Quarry.

The Rancor phase 1

The Rancor’s attacks are slow, but super duper powerful. At low levels, you can be one shot by basic punches and swipes. Unblockables will almost certainly murder a player who made their way down their while in the early game.

The trick to this fight is to play it slow. After you dodge or parry the Rancor’s attacks, get a few hits in while the Rancor recovers, then back up. If you overextend, you’ll be hit hard by the Rancor, and be on the back foot. You may also just die.

When you see this, dodge!

The Rancor has an unblockable charging grab that he does at the start of the fight. When you see him start charging up to grab you, dodge to the side. If you dodge backwards you will likely get caught and killed. It's not a super fast attack, so just keep your cool and dodge when needed.

If you're struggling with the basic attacks the Rancor has, We recommend dodging an attack, going in for a few swings, then backing all the way off before it can react. While the Rancor has a lot of dangerous attacks while it's in your face, at range its options are limited.

Just because you are at ranged, doesn’t mean you are totally safe. If you see the Rancor raise its arms for a slam, prepare to dodge to the side. This attack has massive range, but is quite thin, so stay on your toes.

If you don’t get away in time, the Rancor has a doule ground stomp that does massive damage in a huge area around it. You can't dodge this attack: you must jump it. Again, when you get a chance, go in few a few strikes then play the defence.

When you do find yoruself up close with the Rancor, watch out for its close range uppercuts. The Rancor wings upwards with both arms, this will just kill you at low levels. If you're taking on The Rancor later in the game it's still Serious damage for any player.

The sweet spot for safe attacks is under its arms, to the side of the Rancor. Or, even better, behind the Rancor. Facing the head? You could be dead. Facing the back? Attack!

The sweet spot!

The Rancor phase 2

At 75%, the Rancor will get angry! If you see it roar, you’ve reached phase 2. It will start doing super wide sweeping swings that make it even deadlier at close range. It also may hit you while you're swinging away at the Rancor's side.

Once enraged, it will start adding attacks after its stomps too, so keep that block up. Patience is key here, don't rush in until you see it's safe to do so, even if it means you get less attacks in.

Stay back when in danger!

Throughout the fight you should parry if you can, but remember to block if you need to. This is especially true in phase two, where attacks come hard and often. This is especially true if you find yourself in front of the Rancor.

However, it's not all bad news! When it’s roaring at 75%, it will be locked in an animation for a few seconds. This is a great opportunity to get some free hits in. Do as much damage as you can.

From here, you just need to whittle the Rancor down until it dies. Watch out for stomps, watch out for uppercuts, and try and stick to the side of the boss. If you take your time and avoid panicing, the Rancor should go down,

The Rancor recommended skills

If you’re looking for recommended skills. Howling Push is really good as it allows you to interrupt the Rancor, a creature usually too big to be affected by un-upgraded force powers. This can be used to interupt unblockables, just keep in mind the charge up time.

Backstep Slash in the Dual Lightsaber skill tree is also very good. You can use the skill from block, and it does decent damage while making you jump back away from the Rancor. Great if you want to get some distance on a short notice. As a side note, the dual lightsaber stance is great for this fight due to how fast the attacks are.

Also, max health upgrades are always a good idea. While you may not have them early in the game, coming back later with some extra health from the skill tree or force essences you find around the game can make all the difference.

Your reward for defeating the Rancor is a force essence, which you can find at the back of the boss arena.