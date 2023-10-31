Honkai Star Rail teases three new characters - leaves community thirsty

Honkai: Star Rail has teased a selection of three new characters for its upcoming Version 1.6 update, and it has fans down bad online over pixels. It's an equal spread too - people are absolutely wild for Xueyi, Ruan Mei, and especially Dr. Ratio.

You read that right - Dr. Ratio! A wild name for a handsome lad packing big brains and big muscles, who'll be bringing both into combat as an Imaginary Hunt character. It's a valuable role for many players - especially those playing free to play - as Imaginary damage dealers are hard to come by. You've basically got to choose between 5-stars Welt and Imbibitor Lunae, the latter being a limited banner character not currently in the game. As such, it may be worth saving for this lad even if you're not head over heels for him.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The same goes for Ruan Mei, albeit for different reasons. As an Ice Harmony character, they don't provide any elemental bonuses that are too hard to get. However, all the Harmony characters in the game now are incredibly strong. Even free-to-play characters can find great success with the 4-star Asta, while those lucky few with a Bronya are able to form staggering powerful squads.

Finally we have Xueyi! She's a Quantum Destruction character, which actually places her in a heavily contested role on both fronts. Quantum is home to some incredibly strong characters, including Seele who won over player's hearts on release. Meanwhile, Destruction is where powerhouses like Jingliu and Blade roam free. As such, she might actually not be high on people's priorities in Version 1.6. That is unless you vibe with her, in which case go nuts.

All seem valuable, and very popular among fans who are very exited on community hubs like Reddit. Various fans are discussing their favourite of the three, with some tactifully deciding to save their Stellar Jades throughout Version 1.5 so that they can blow all their rolls on these new three characters. A good idea for sure, but it's worth taking account of what characters you own before doing this yourself. Start using those primogem codes too!

What may be especially interesting, particularly to those who spend big in Honkai Star Rail, is to see how these new characters perform against the game's initial roster. Right now, there are concerns surrounding power creep (referring to how newer characters are undoubtedly better than their predecessors). If these characters come out and continue the recent trend, you might start to see frustrations rise in fans of older 5-stars. Not just the Mid Juan fans.

Let us know which of the three upcoming characters you're excited for below!