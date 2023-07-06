Hey Genshin Impact players! With PlayStation Plus, you can redeem some free loot!

Attention Genshin Impact players! I've you got a PlayStation Plus account linked to your Genshin Impact account, you can redeem a free care package on the PlayStation store for free loot.

For the low low cost of...nothing, players can head over to the new promotion page and redeem a free package of mora, Hero's Wit, Mystic Enhancement Ore, and Fragile Resin. These are sure to be invaulabe with version 3.8 around the corner.

These are pretty much what you can expect from those Genshin Impact codes they give out on livestream every once in a while, and are super handy for all players regardless of how much time they've sunk into the game. As such, it's well worth spending the few minues it takes to redeem this promotional offer while it's around.

In a free-to-play game like Genshin Impact, anything given to you for free is incredibly valuable. That may seem odd, but in games like Genshin Impact that are all about rolling the gacha and levelling up new characters, the drip feed of currency and resources you don't have to farm or pay for are always worth jumping on.

Also, if you've not grabbed the game on your PS4 or your shiny new PS5 yet, then this is as good a reason as any to hop in. Genshin Impact at this point is absolutely flooeded with content that you don't need to pay for, so even as a flavour of the week game, it's worth a try.

Will you be grabbing this promotion on your PlayStation? How are you finding Genshin Impact right now? Let us know below!