If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Help make EGX the best show it can possibly be

Complete this survey to share your thoughts on the future of ReedPop’s UK games show.
Tom Orry avatar
News by Tom Orry Editor-in-Chief
Published on

EGX, next set to run at ExCeL London 22-25 September, needs your help. If you have attended previous EGX events or have thoughts about the show as someone who has been tempted but never been, we’ve got the survey for you.

We want to know what you’re interested in seeing at a future EGX, whether it’s influencers, games, tabletop, or something else completely. That’s it really. If you can spare the time you answer our questions we’d really appreciate it.

Take the EGX survey here: Click this link to take the survey

Who knows. At a future show, maybe you’ll see a special live version of our upcoming Best Games Ever Podcast.

Tagged With

About the Author

Tom Orry avatar

Tom Orry

Editor-in-Chief

Tom has been in games media for longer than he cares to think about. He runs VG247 and likes to post articles about what things were like in the old days. Formerly a Football Manager addict, he now spends his free time tweeting about the classic PGR series.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch