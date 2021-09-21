Halo Infinite's next tech previews go live this weekend and next, with multiplayer from the off

343 Industries has revealed a few details about the next stage in Halo Infinite's pre-launch testing. As promised, we're getting more tech previews from now until launch, with two back-to-back weekends, the first of which kicks off Thursday.

Unlike the most recent test, these next couple will kick off with multiplayer. 343 waited until the last few hours of the previous test to enable competitive multiplayer, choosing instead to use the majority of the time to test bot matches.

The first test, taking place September 23-26, will focus on 4v4 Arena. The weekend after that, September 30 - October 3, will be entirely dedicated to 12v12 Big Team Battle. More specifics will arrive in a separate blog post and a livestream tomorrow.

343 said that it mainly wants to stress online services at a big scale with these two tech previews. To do this, all Halo Insiders with complete profiles (as of September 13) will be invited. However, matchmaking will be limited to specific times for every day of the test. In other words, you won't be able to just hop on anytime.

Matchmaking will be available daily in two sessions, from 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm UK to 2pm PT, 3pm ET, 10pm UK, and from 5pm PT, 8pm ET, 1am UK to 9pm PT, 12am ET, 5am UK.

More Insiders will be invited to the BTB test on the second weekend, so register now/finish your profile if you haven't already.

In terms of content, you can expect Social Arena (with a new map on September 26), Bot Arena, three-mode rotation on Fragmentation, Training Mode, Weapon Drills, customisation, and the battle pass.

The two tech previews will also serve as standard bug-catching exercises for the maps, mechanics, modes and anything that looks out of the ordinary. Insiders will have a dedicated support site where they can report any problems they run into, and some will even get surveys after the weekend is over.

Halo Infinite is out December 8 on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.