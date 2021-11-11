How to get a girlfriend in GTA San Andreas and unlock the Home Run achievement

If you’re wondering how to get a girlfriend in GTA San Andreas, you should be ready to put in some work.

Carl’s potential love matches have a specific set of requirements to fulfill, and you need to show them you’re interested. For your efforts, San Andreas gives you a special achievement, though it’s not required to fully complete the game.

How to get a girlfriend in GTA San Andreas

San Andreas has six possible girlfriends for Carl to romance. Two of them, Denise and Millie, are part of story missions, though you’ll encounter the other four just by exploring and having the right stats to attract them.

The Home Run achievement is tied to having “coffee” (sex, in other words) with one of the girlfriends, though you can still get 100% completion in San Andreas without dating anyone or obtaining that achievement.

You can buy and give gifts, but maintaining any relationship with San Andreas’ girlfriends revolves around dates.

GTA San Andreas Dates

Carl has three standard dating options for any girlfriend: dancing, driving, and food. Each romance partner has a set of preferences and some also have a special fourth date with a chance to boost your relationship status even further. You’ll need to make the right choices during any kind of date to keep the fun meter full and avoid disappointing Carl’s partner.

It should go without saying, but harming Carl’s date has a negative effect on the relationship. Just don’t do it.

You also need to visit or date your girlfriend every few days, at least while you’re in her specific area. Ignoring them for too long will harm your relationship, but only if you’re nearby. For example, if you’re in San Fierro, you should visit Michelle regularly but won’t face penalties for ignoring Denise or other non-San Fierro romance interests.

Finally, during the actual date itself, it's best to visit areas near where you pick your girlfriend up. Taking too long to arrive at a location often results in a failed date, which, obviously, harms your relationship.

How to get Home Run achievement in GTA San Andreas

The Home Run achievement unlocks when Carl has “coffee” with any girlfriend. It doesn’t count if he spends time with a sex worker, though.

Normally, you need to reach a certain percentage level with one of the girlfriends before coffee, but if Carl finds all 50 oysters, they’ll invite him back home on the first date if it goes well.

GTA San Andreas girlfriends

These are the six women Carl can date and what you’ll need to keep in mind for each. Collecting all 50 oysters before entering a relationship will negate their sex appeal requirements.

Denise Robinson

Location Requirements Driving date Dancing date Food date Special date Coffee Ganton, Los Santos Complete Burning Desire Prefers Ganton and Idlewood, no speed preference. Dislikes affluent areas Prefers the Alhambra club The Well Stacked Pizza Co., Cluckin' Bell, Ten Green Bottles Perform drive-bys and let her shoot Unlocks at 40%

Denise enjoys drive by shootings and roughing up rival gangs. She’s one of the first love interests Carl can encounter, and will encounter, as part of the Burning Desire quest. There’s no special perk in this relationship, but you do get a Hustler out of it.

Millie Perkins

Location Requirements Driving Date Dancing Date Food Date Special Date Coffee Prickle Pine, Las Venturas Complete Key To Her Heart and don't kill her No location preference. Prefers average speed The Camel's Toe Restaurants and Bars Wear the gimp suit and speak with Millie. Cannot give gifts or have coffee after, but you will get a 5% bonus toward the coffee meter 40%

Millie is technically an antagonist, but Carl can still get close with her during the Key To Her Heart mission. She has fewer and easier requirements to make happy, but only gives you a new car for keeping the relationship going.

Helena Wankstein

Location Requirements Driving date Dancing date Food date Special date Coffee Flint Range, San Andreas 15-20% muscle Prefers rural areas or affluent and slow speeds Score 4,000 points. Prefers Alhambra or the Idlewood club World of Coq N/A 70%

Helena is one of the missable girlfriends, but also one of the more difficult to get close to. However, she does have a toolshed with a flamethrower and chainsaw in it. They might not have made it on our best weapons list, but they’re certainly handy to have around anyway.

Katie Zhan

Location Requirements Driving date Dancing date Food date Special date Coffee Garcia, San Fierro Sex appeal over 50% Beach areas and Chinatown at normal speeds. Ignore the prompt to drive faster Gaydar Station club Paradiso Diner N/A 52% or higher

Katie is a nurse who likes pain and suffering. However disturbing the connotations are, progressing your relationship with her lets Carl keep his weapons after dying and use the hospital for free.

Michelle Cannes

Location Requirements Driving date Dancing date Food date Special date Coffee Doherty driving school, San Fierro Fat level over 50% and high sex appeal OR sex appeal higher than 90% Prefers Doherty and Garcia and high speeds Gaydar Station Prefers bars, such as Misty's Let Michelle drive 40%

Michelle is easygoing and loves cars. Keep on good terms with her to unlock her garage as a second auto repair spot, only this one’s free.

Barbara Schternvart

Location Requirements Driving date Dancing date Food date Special date Coffee El Quedbrados sheriff's station in Tierra Robada High body weight OR maximum sex appeal Prefers the area around the station and normal speeds The Camel's Toe Jays Diner N/A 60%

Barbara is a deputy sheriff, and dating her means Carl gets his weapons and body armor back should he end up arrested at any point.

If you’re looking for less by-the-rules methods of getting ahead in GTA San Andreas, we’ve got dozens of cheats to break the game nearly any way you want, including in relationships. Any king of the streets should have the fastest car as well, but no matter how high you rise, don’t forget to recruit gang members to keep control over your domain.