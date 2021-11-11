If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

GTA San Andreas cheats for vehicles and weapons on Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

Playing fair is boring
Josh Broadwell avatar
Guide by Josh Broadwell Contributor
Published on

Here we go again. Whether you're a new player or returning OG, GTA San Andreas cheats make one of the best games of all time even more fun.

With this full list of cheats for every platform, you can summon any vehicle you want, bolster your arsenal with any weapon, or even alter the city of Los Santos itself.

For the first time ever, you can now also play GTA San Andreas on Switch, as well as its long-time homes on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

But if you are playing on the new GTA Trilogy versions of the game, Rockstar has said some of the classic cheats have been disabled for technical reasons.

Once we know exactly which these are - our guess is that it's the world effect cheats not playing nicely with the new engine - we'll update this page.

However, we've still kept the full list here for players on the older versions of the game.

How to use GTA San Andreas cheats

Just like the olden days, you don't need to access any special menu to input cheats in GTA San Andreas. Simply tap them in while you're walking around and an on-screen pop-up will tell you when you've done it right.

Mobile versions of San Andreas are apparently based on the PC version, so you will need a third-party keyboard app to input the codes.

How to use GTA San Andreas cheats on Switch

If you scroll through the lists below, you might notice that the PlayStation and Xbox cheats are the same layouts, just with different button names based on the platform.

This stands to reason that the Switch versions of these codes will also be the same, just with the inputs mapped to the button orientation on the Switch.

To get the Switch version of these codes then, look at the PlayStation code and convert it based on the table below:

  • X on PlayStation = B on Switch
  • Circle on PlayStation = A on Switch
  • Square on PlayStation = Y on Switch
  • Triangle on PlayStation = X on Switch
  • L1 on PlayStation = L on Switch
  • L2 on PlayStation = ZL on Switch
  • R1 on PlayStation = R on Switch
  • R2 on Playstation = ZR on Switch

We'll update the lists below with the confirmed Switch codes once we've checked them fully.

Tap the list below to skip to the cheats you're most interested in!

GTA San Andreas: Player and weapon cheats

Adrenaline

  • PS3/ PS4:
X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, Down, Left, X

  • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
A, A, X, RT, LT, A, Down, Left, X

  • PC:
munasef / anoseonglass

Slow down gameplay

  • PS3/ PS4:
Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R2, R1

  • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
Y, Up, Right, Down, X, RB(Black), RT

  • PC:
liyoaay / slowitdown

$250,000, full health and full armour

  • PS3/ PS4:
R1, R2, L1 , X, Left , Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

  • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
RT, RB(Black), LT , A, Left , Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

  • PC:
hesoyam

Super jump

  • PS3/ PS4:
Up, Up, Triangle, Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, R2, R2

  • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
Up, Up, Y, Y, Up, Up, Left, Right, X, RB(Black), RB(Black)

  • PC:
lfgmhal / kangaroo

Super punch

  • PS3/ PS4:
Up, Left, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2

  • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
Up, Left, A, Y, RT, B, B, B, LB(White

  • PC:
iavenjq / stinglikeabee

Suicide

  • PS3/ PS4:
Right, L2, Down, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, L2, L1

  • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
Right, LB(White), Down, RT, Left, Left, RT, LT, LB(White), LT

  • PC:
szcmawo / goodbyecruelworld

Hitman

  • PS3/ PS4:
Down, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Down, Down, L1, L1, L1

  • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
Down, X, A, Left, RT, RB(Black), Left, Down, Down, LT, LT, LT

  • PC:
ncsgdag / professionalkiller

Lock Wanted level

  • PS3/ PS4:
Circle, Right, Circle, Right, Left, Square, Triangle, Up

  • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
B, Right, B, Right, Left, X, Y, Up

  • PC:
aezakmi / ifirstdoz / testeducationalskills

Lower Wanted level

  • PS3/ PS4:
R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

  • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
RT, RT, B, RB(Black), Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

  • PC:
turndowntheheat / asnaeb

Raise Wanted level

  • PS3/ PS4:
R1, R1, Circle, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

  • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
RT, RT, B, RB(Black), Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

  • PC:
turnuptheheat / osrblhh

Six-star Wanted level

  • PS3/ PS4:
Circle, Right, Circle, Right, Left, Square, X, Down

  • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
RT, RT, B, RB(Black), Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

  • PC:
ljspqk / bringiton

Maximum fat

  • PS3/ PS4:
Triangle, Up ,Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Down

  • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
RT, RT, B, RB(Black), Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

  • PC:
btcdbcb

Maximum muscle

  • PS3/ PS4:
Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left

  • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
Y, Up, Up, Left, Right, X, B, Left

  • PC:
jysdsod / buffmeup

Minimum fat and muscle

  • PS3/ PS4:
Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Right

  • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
Y, Up, Up, Left, Right, X, B, Left

  • PC:
kvgyzqk

Maximum respect

  • PS3/ PS4:
L1, R1, Triangle, Down, R2, X, L1, UP, L2, L2, L1, L1

  • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    • LT, RT, Y, Down, RB(Black), A, LT, UP, LB(White), LB(White), LT, LT

    • PC:
    ogxsdag / worshipme

    Maximum sex appeal

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Circle, Triangle, Triangle, Up, Circle, R1, L2, Up, Triangle, L1, L1, L1

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    LT, RT, Y, Down, RB(Black), A, LT, UP, LB(White), LB(White), LT, LT

    • PC:
    ogxsdag / worshipme

    Maximum stamina

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Up, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, X, Square, R2, Right

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    Up, A, Y, A, Y, A, X, RB(Black), Right

    • PC:
    ogxsdag / worshipme

    Infinite lung capacity

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Down, Left, L1, Down, Down, R2, Down, L2, Down

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    Down, Left, LT, Down, Down, RB(Black), Down, LB(White), Down

    • PC:
    ogxsdag / worshipme

    CJ never gets hungry

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Up, Square, L2, Up, X

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    X, LB(White), RT, Y, Up, X, LB(White), Up, X

    • PC:
    ogxsdag / worshipme

    Infinite ammo

    • PS3/ PS4:
    L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Down, L1, L1

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    LT, RT, X, RT, Left, RB(Black), RT, Left, X, Down, LT, LT

    • PC:
    ogxsdag / worshipme

    Infinite health

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Down, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Down, Up, Triangle

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    Down, A, Right, Left, Right, RT, Right, Down, Up, Y

    • PC:
    baguvix / cainemvhzc

    Give weapons type 1

    • PS3/ PS4:
    R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    RT, RB(Black), LT, RB(Black), Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

    • PC:
    lxgiwyl

    Give weapons type 2

    • PS3/ PS4:
    R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    RT, RB(Black), LT, RB(Black), Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left

    • PC:
    kjkszpj / professionalskit

    • Give weapons type 3

    • PS3/ PS4:
    R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left , Down, Down, Down

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    RT, RB(Black), LT, RB(Black), Left, Down, Right, Up, Left , Down, Down, Down

    • PC:
    uzumymw

    Pimp mode Cheat code

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Square, Right, Square, Square, L2, X, Triangle, X, Triangle

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    X, Right, X, X, LB, A, Y, A, Y

    GTA San Andreas: Vehicle cheats

    Max Vehicle skill stats

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Square, L2, X, R1, L2, L2, Left, R1, Right, L1, L1, L1

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    X, LB(White), A, RT, LB(White), LB(White), Left, RT, Right, LT, LT, LT

    • PC:
    naturaltalent

    Spawn Jetpack

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Up, Down, Left, Right

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    Left, Right, LT, LB(White), RT, RB(Black), Up, Down, Left, Right

    • PC:
    yecgaa / rocketman

    Spawn Parachute

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Up, Down, Right, L1

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    Left, Right, LT, LB(White), RT, RB(Black), RB(Black), Up, Down, Right, LT

    • PC:
    aiypwzqp

    All cars have Nitrous Oxide systems

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Left, Triangle, R1, L1, up, Square, Triangle, Down, Circle, L2, L1, L1

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    Left, Y, RT, LT, up, X, Y, Down, B, LB(White), LT, LT

    • PC:
    coxefgu / speedfreak

    Completed Taxi Missions

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Up, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, X, Square, R2, Right

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    Up, A, Y, A, Y, A, X, RB(Black), Right

    • PC:
    vkypqcf

    Destroy all cars

    • PS3/ PS4:
    R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, Square, Triangle, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    RB(Black), LB(White), RT, LT, LB(White), RB(Black), X, Y, B, Y, LB(White), LT

    • PC:
    cpktnwt / allcarsgoboom

    Flying boats

    • PS3/ PS4:
    R2, Circle, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Square, Triangle

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    RB(Black), B, Up, LT, Right, RT, Right, Up, X, Y

    • PC:
    afsnmsmw / flyingfish

    Flying cars

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Square, Down, L2, Up, L1, Circle, Up, X, Left

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    X, Down, LB(White), Up, LT, B, Up, A, Left

    • PC:
    ripazha / chittychittybangbang

    Cars can drive on water

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Square, R1, R2

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    Right, RB(Black), B, RT, LB(White), X, RT, RB(Black)

    • PC:
    gkpnmq

    Cars fly away when hit

  • PS3/ PS4:
    • Square, R2, Down, Down, Left, Down, Left, Left, L2, X

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    X, RB(Black), Down, Down, Left, Down, Left, Left, LB(White), X

    • PC:
    bsxsggc / bubblecars

    Invisible cars

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Triangle, L1, Triangle, R2, Square, L1, L1

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    Y, LT, Y, RB(Black), X, LT, LT

    • PC:
    xicwmd / wheelsonlyplease

    Increase car speed

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Up, L1, R1, Up, Right, Up, X, L2, X, L1

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    Up, LT, RT, Up, Right, Up, A, LB(White), A, LT

    • PC:
    lpnqmas

    Improve suspension

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Square, Square, R2, Left, Up, Square, R2, X, X, X

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    X, X, RB(Black), Left, Up, X, RB(Black), A, A, X

    Manually control weapons in cars

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Up, Up, Square, L2, Right, X, R1, Down, R2, Circle

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    Up, Up, X, LB(White), Right, A, RT, Down, RB(Black), B

    • PC:
    ouiqdmw

    Perfect handling

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    Y, RT, RT, Left, RT, LT, RB(Black), LT

    • PC:
    pggomoy / sticklikeglue

    Your car is invincible

    • PS3/ PS4:
    L1, L2, L2, Up, Down, Down, Up, R1, R2, R2

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    LT, LB(White), LB(White), Up, Down, Down, Up, RT, RB(Black), RB(Black)

    • PC:
    jcnruad

    Bike super jump

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Triangle, Square, Circle, Circle, Square, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, L2, R1, R2

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    Y, X, B, B, X, B, B, LT, LB(White), LB(White), RT, RB(Black)

    • PC:
    jhjoecw / cjphonehome

    Spawn bloodring banger

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Down, R1, Circle, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    Down, RT, B, LB(White), LB(White), A, RT, LT, Left, Left

    • PC:
    cqzijmb / oldspeeddemon

    Spawn caddy

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Circle, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    B, LT, Up, RT, LB(White), A, RT, LT, B, X

    • PC:
    rzhsuew

    Spawn dozer

    • PS3/ PS4:
    R2, L1, L1, Right, Right, Up, Up, X, L1, Left

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    RB(Black), LT, LT, Right, Right, Up, Up, A, LT, Left

    • PC:
    eegcyxt / itsallbull

    Spawn hunter

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Circle, X, L1, Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    B, A, LT, B, B, LT, B, RT, RB(Black), LB(White), LT, LT

    • PC:
    ohdude

    Spawn hydra

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Triangle, Triangle, Square, Circle, X, L1, L1, Down, Up

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    Y, Y, X, B, A, LT, LT, Down, Up

    • PC:
    jumpjet

    Spawn monster

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Right, Up, R1, R1, R1, Down, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1, L1

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    Right, Up, RT, RT, RT, Down, Y, Y, A, B, LT, LT

    • PC:
    agbdlcid / monstermash

    Spawn quadbike

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Left, Left, Down, Down, Up, Up, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    Left, Left, Down, Down, Up, Up, X, B, Y, RT, RB(Black)

    • PC:
    akjjyglc / fourwheelfun

    Spawn hotring racer type 1

    • PS3/ PS4:
    R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, square, R1

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    RT, B, RB(Black), Right, LT, LB(White), A, A, square, RT

    • PC:
    pdnejoh / vrockpokey

    Spawn hotring racer type 2

    • PS3/ PS4:
    R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    RB(Black), LT, B, Right, LT, RT, Right, Up, B, RB(Black)

    • PC:
    vpjtqwv

    Spawn rancher

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, Square, L2

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    Up, Right, Right, LT, Right, Up, X, LB(White)

    • PC:
    jqntdmh

    Spawn rhino

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    B, B, LT, B, B, B, LT, LB(White), RT, Y, B, Y

    • PC:
    aiwprton

    Spawn romero

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Down, R2, Down, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, Left, Right

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    Down, RB(Black), Down, RT, LB(White), Left, RT, LT, Left, Right

    • PC:
    aqtbcodx / wheresthefuneral

    Spawn stretch

    • PS3/ PS4:
    R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    RB(Black), Up, LB(White), Left, Left, RT, LT, B, Right

    • PC:
    krijebr / celebritystatus

    Spawn stunt plane

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Circle, Up, L1, L2, Down, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    B, Up, LT, LB(White), Down, RT, LT, LT, Left, Left, A, Y

    • PC:
    urkqsrk / flyingtostunt

    Spawn tanker

    • PS3/ PS4:
    R1, Up, Left, Right, R2, Up, Right, Square, Right, L2, L1, L1

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    RT, Up, Left, Right, RB(Black), Up, Right, X, Right, LB(White), LT, LT

    • PC:
    amomhrer

    Spawn trashmaster

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    B, RT, B, RT, Left, Left, RT, LT, B, Right

    • PC:
    ubhyzhq / truegrime

    Spawn hovercraft

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Triangle, Triangle, Square, Circle, X, L1, L2, Down, Down

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    Y, Y, X, B, A, LT, LB(White), Down, Down

    • PC:
    kgggdkp

    GTA San Andreas: Pedestrian cheats

    Aggressive drivers

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Right, R2, Up, Up, R2, Circle, Square, R2, L1, Right, Down, L1

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    Right, RB(Black), Up, Up, RB(Black), B, X, RB(Black), LT, Right, Down, LT

    • PC:
    ylteicz

    Traffic lights stay Green

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Right, R1, Up, L2, L2, Left, R1, L1, R1, R1

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    Right, RT, Up, LB(White), LB(White), Left, RT, LT, RT, RT

    • PC:
    zeiivg

    All traffic vehicles are junk cars

    • PS3/ PS4:
    L2, Right, L1, Up, X, L1, L2, R2, R1, L1, L1, L1

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    LB(White), Right, LT, Up, A, LT, LB(White), RB(Black), RT, LT, LT, LT

    • PC:
    bgkgtjh

    All traffic vehicles are black

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Circle, L2, Up, R1, Left, X, R1, L1, Left, Circle

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    B, LB(White), Up, RT, Left, A, RT, LT, Left, B

    • PC:
    iowdlac

    All traffic vehicles are pink

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Circle, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, Right, Circle

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    B, LT, Down, LB(White), Left, A, RT, LT, Right, B

    • PC:
    llqpfbn

    All traffic vehicles are rural

    • PS3/ PS4:
    triangle, Left, Square, R2, Up, L2, Down, L1, X, L1, L1, L1

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    Y, Left, X, RB(Black), Up, LB(White), Down, LT, A, LT, LT, LT

    • PC:
    fvtmnbz

    All traffic vehicles are sports cars

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Right, R1, Up, L2, L2, Left, R1, L1, R1, R1

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    Right, RT, Up, LB(White), LB(White), Left, RT, LT, RT, RT

    • PC:
    gusnhde / everyoneisrich

    Beach party theme

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Up, Up, Down, Down, Square, Circle, L1, R1, Triangle, Down

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    Up, Up, Down, Down, X, B, LT, RT, Y, Down

    • PC:
    cikgcgx

    Carnival theme

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Triangle, Triangle, L1, Square, Square, Circle, Square, Down, Circle

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    Y, Y, LT, X, X, B, X, Down, B

    • PC:
    priebj / crazytown

    Elvis theme

    • PS3/ PS4:
    L1, Circle, Triangle, L1, L1, Square, L2, Up, Down, Left

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    LT, B, Y, LT, LT, X, LB(White), Up, Down, Left

    • PC:
    asbhgrb / bluesuedeshoes

    Kinky theme

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Square, Right, Square, Square, L2, X, Triangle, X, Triangle

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    X, Right, X, X, LB(White), A, Y, A, Y

    • PC:
    bekknqv

    Rural theme

    • PS3/ PS4:
    L1, L1, R1, R1, L2, L1, R2, Down, Left, Up

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    LT, LT, RT, RT, LB(White), LT, RB(Black), Down, Left, Up

    • PC:
    bmtpwhr

    Yakuza theme

    • PS3/ PS4:
    X, X, Down, R2, L2, Circle, R1, Circle, Square

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    A, A, Down, RB(Black), LB(White), B, RT, B, X

    • PC:
    afphultl / ninjatown

    Bikini theme

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Up, Up, Down, Down, Square, Circle, L1, R1, Triangle, Down

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    Up, Up, Down, Down, X, B, L TRIGGER, RT, Y, Down

    Pedestrians have weapons

    • PS3/ PS4:
    R2, R1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, Up, Down

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    RB(Black), RT, A, Y, A, Y, Up, Down

    • PC:
    foooxft

    Pedestrian riot

    • PS3/ PS4:
    L2, Right, L1, Triangle, Right, Right, R1, L1, Right, L1, L1, L1

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    LB(White), Right, LT, Y, Right, Right, RT, LT, Right, LT, LT, LT

    • PC:
    iojufzn / stateofemergency

    Pedestrian riot type 2

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Down, Left, Up, Left, X, R2, R1, L2, L1

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    Down, Left, Up, Left, A, RB(Black), RT, LB(White), LT

    • PC:
    ajlojyqy

    Pedestrian attack type 1

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Down, Up, Up, Up, X, R2, R1, L2, L2

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    Down, Up, Up, Up, A, RB(Black), RT, LB(White), LB(White)

    • PC:
    bagowpg

    Pedestrian attack type 2

    • PS3/ PS4:
    X, L1, Up, Square,Ddown, X, L2, Triangle, Down, R1, L1, L1

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    A, LT, Up, X,Ddown, A, LB(White), Y, Down, RT, LT, LT

    • PC:
    bgluawml

    Prostitutes pay you

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Right, L2, L2, Down, L2, Up, Up, L2, R2

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    Right, LB(White), LB(White), Down, LB(White), Up, Up, LB(White), RB(Black)

    No pedestrians and low traffic

    • PS3/ PS4:
    X, Down, Up, R2, Down, Triangle, L1, Triangle, Left

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    A, Down, Up, RB(Black), Down, Y, LT, Y, Left

    • PC:
    thgloj / ghosttown

    GTA San Andreas: Gang cheats

    First gang member spawns

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Left, Right, Right, Right, Left, X, Down, Up, square, Right

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    Left, Right, Right, Right, Left, A, Down, Up, square, Right

    • PC:
    mroemzh

    Gang in the streets

    • PS3/ PS4:
    L1, Up, R1, R1, Left, R1, R1, R2, Right, Down

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    LT, Up, RT, RT, Left, RT, RT, RB(Black), Right, Down

    • PC:
    onlyhomiesallowed

    Recruit anyone 1

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Down, Square, Up, R2, R2, Up, Right, Right, Up

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    Down, X, Up, RB(Black), RB(Black), Up, Right, Right, Up

    • PC:
    sjmahpe

    Recruit anyone 2

    • PS3/ PS4:
    R2, R2, R2, X, L2, L1, R2, L1, Down, X

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    RB(Black), RB(Black), RB(Black), A, LB(White), LT, RB(Black), LT, Down, X

    • PC:
    ssoxfsq / rocketmayhem

    GTA San Andreas: World Effect cheats

    Fast gameplay

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Triangle, Up, Right, Down, L2, L1, Square

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    Y, Up, Right, Down, LB(White), LT, X

    • PC:
    ppgwjht / speeditup

    Slow gameplay

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R2, R1

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    Y, Up, Right, Down, X, RB(Black), RT

    • PC:
    slowitdown

    Always midnight

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Square, L1, R1, Right, X, Up, L1, Left, Left

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    X, LT, RT, Right, A, Up, LT, Left, Left

    • PC:
    xjvsnaj / nightprowler

    Always 21:00 with orange sky

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Left, Left, L2, R1, Right, Square, Square, L1, L2, X

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    Left, Left, LB(White), RT, Right, X, X, LT, LB(White), X

    • PC:
    ofviac

    Morning

    • PS3/ PS4:
    R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    RB(Black), A, LT, LT, LB(White), LB(White), LB(White), X

    Noon

    • PS3/ PS4:
    R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Down

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    RB(Black), A, LT, LT, LB(White), LB(White), LB(White), Down

    Night time

    • PS3/ PS4:
    R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triangle

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    RB(Black), A, LT, LT, LB(White), LB(White), LB(White), Y

    • PC:
    XJVSNAJ

    Cloudy

    • PS3/ PS4:
    L2, Down, Down, Left, Square, Left, R2, Square, X, R1, L1, L1

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    LB(White), Down, Down, Left, X, Left, RB(Black), X, A, RT, LT, LT

    • PC:
    alnsfmzo

    Foggy

    • PS3/ PS4:
    R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    RB(Black), A, LT, LT, LB(White), LB(White), LB(White), X

    • PC:
    cfvfgmj

    Overcast

    • PS3/ PS4:
    R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    RB(Black), A, LT, LT, LB(White), LB(White), LB(White), X

    • PC:
    alnsfmzo

    Sandstorm

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Up, Down, L1, L1, L2, L2, L1, L2, R1, R2

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    Up, Down, LT, LT, LB(White), LB(White), LT, LB(White), RT, RB(Black)

    • PC:
    cwjxuoc

    Rainy weather

    • PS3/ PS4:
    R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    RB(Black), A, LT, LT, LB(White), LB(White), LB(White), X

    • PC:
    auifrvqs

    Stormy weather

    • PS3/ PS4:
    R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Circle

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    RB(Black), A, LT, LT, LB(White), LB(White), LB(White), B

    • PC:
    mghxyr / scottishsummer

    Sunny weather

    • PS3/ PS4:
    R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triangle

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    RB(Black), A, LT, LT, LB(White), LB(White), LB(White), Y

    • PC:
    afzllqll / pleasantlywarm

    Very sunny

    • PS3/ PS4:
    R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Down

    • PC:
    icikpyh / toodamnhot

    Time passes faster

    • PS3/ PS4:
    Circle, Circle, L1, Square, L1, Square, Square, Square, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

    • Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
    RB(Black), A, LT, LT, LB(White), LB(White), LB(White), Down

    • PC:
    ysohnul

    That's just a fraction of what GTA San Andreas has to offer, though. If you're looking to get the most out of the game, make sure to check out the fastest cars and the best weapons, and be a polite, safe partner during your dates if you want a long-term relationship with your girlfriend.

