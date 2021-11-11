GTA San Andreas cheats for vehicles and weapons on Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

GTA San Andreas cheats for vehicles and weapons on Switch, PC, PlayStation, and XboxPlaying fair is boring
Here we go again. Whether you're a new player or returning OG, GTA San Andreas cheats make one of the best games of all time even more fun.
With this full list of cheats for every platform, you can summon any vehicle you want, bolster your arsenal with any weapon, or even alter the city of Los Santos itself.
For the first time ever, you can now also play GTA San Andreas on Switch, as well as its long-time homes on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.
But if you are playing on the new GTA Trilogy versions of the game, Rockstar has said some of the classic cheats have been disabled for technical reasons.
Once we know exactly which these are - our guess is that it's the world effect cheats not playing nicely with the new engine - we'll update this page.
However, we've still kept the full list here for players on the older versions of the game.How to use GTA San Andreas cheats
Just like the olden days, you don't need to access any special menu to input cheats in GTA San Andreas. Simply tap them in while you're walking around and an on-screen pop-up will tell you when you've done it right.
Mobile versions of San Andreas are apparently based on the PC version, so you will need a third-party keyboard app to input the codes.How to use GTA San Andreas cheats on Switch
If you scroll through the lists below, you might notice that the PlayStation and Xbox cheats are the same layouts, just with different button names based on the platform.
This stands to reason that the Switch versions of these codes will also be the same, just with the inputs mapped to the button orientation on the Switch.
To get the Switch version of these codes then, look at the PlayStation code and convert it based on the table below:
- X on PlayStation = B on Switch
- Circle on PlayStation = A on Switch
- Square on PlayStation = Y on Switch
- Triangle on PlayStation = X on Switch
- L1 on PlayStation = L on Switch
- L2 on PlayStation = ZL on Switch
- R1 on PlayStation = R on Switch
- R2 on Playstation = ZR on Switch
We'll update the lists below with the confirmed Switch codes once we've checked them fully.
Tap the list below to skip to the cheats you're most interested in!
- GTA San Andreas: Player and weapon cheats
- GTA San Andreas: Vehicle cheats
- GTA San Andreas: Pedestrian cheats
- GTA San Andreas: Gang cheats
- GTA San Andreas: World Effect cheats
GTA San Andreas: Player and weapon cheats
Adrenaline
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Slow down gameplay
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
$250,000, full health and full armour
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Super jump
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Super punch
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Suicide
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Hitman
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Lock Wanted level
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Lower Wanted level
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Raise Wanted level
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Six-star Wanted level
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Maximum fat
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Maximum muscle
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Minimum fat and muscle
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Maximum respect
- PS3/ PS4:
- PC:
Maximum sex appeal
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Maximum stamina
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Infinite lung capacity
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
CJ never gets hungry
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Infinite ammo
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Infinite health
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Give weapons type 1
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Give weapons type 2
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
- Give weapons type 3
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Pimp mode Cheat code
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
GTA San Andreas: Vehicle cheats
Max Vehicle skill stats
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Spawn Jetpack
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Spawn Parachute
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
All cars have Nitrous Oxide systems
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Completed Taxi Missions
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Destroy all cars
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Flying boats
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Flying cars
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Cars can drive on water
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Cars fly away when hit
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Invisible cars
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Increase car speed
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Improve suspension
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
Manually control weapons in cars
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Perfect handling
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Your car is invincible
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Bike super jump
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Spawn bloodring banger
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Spawn caddy
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Spawn dozer
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Spawn hunter
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Spawn hydra
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Spawn monster
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Spawn quadbike
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Spawn hotring racer type 1
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Spawn hotring racer type 2
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Spawn rancher
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Spawn rhino
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Spawn romero
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Spawn stretch
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Spawn stunt plane
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Spawn tanker
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Spawn trashmaster
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Spawn hovercraft
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
GTA San Andreas: Pedestrian cheats
Aggressive drivers
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Traffic lights stay Green
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
All traffic vehicles are junk cars
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
All traffic vehicles are black
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
All traffic vehicles are pink
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
All traffic vehicles are rural
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
All traffic vehicles are sports cars
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Beach party theme
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Carnival theme
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Elvis theme
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Kinky theme
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Rural theme
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Yakuza theme
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Bikini theme
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
Pedestrians have weapons
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Pedestrian riot
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Pedestrian riot type 2
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Pedestrian attack type 1
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Pedestrian attack type 2
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Prostitutes pay you
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
No pedestrians and low traffic
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
GTA San Andreas: Gang cheats
First gang member spawns
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Gang in the streets
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Recruit anyone 1
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Recruit anyone 2
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
GTA San Andreas: World Effect cheats
Fast gameplay
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Slow gameplay
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Always midnight
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Always 21:00 with orange sky
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Morning
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
Noon
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
Night time
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Cloudy
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Foggy
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Overcast
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Sandstorm
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Rainy weather
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Stormy weather
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Sunny weather
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
Very sunny
- PS3/ PS4:
- PC:
Time passes faster
- PS3/ PS4:
- Xbox 360/ Xbox One:
- PC:
That's just a fraction of what GTA San Andreas has to offer, though. If you're looking to get the most out of the game, make sure to check out the fastest cars and the best weapons, and be a polite, safe partner during your dates if you want a long-term relationship with your girlfriend.