GTA San Andreas cheats for vehicles and weapons on Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

Here we go again. Whether you're a new player or returning OG, GTA San Andreas cheats make one of the best games of all time even more fun.

With this full list of cheats for every platform, you can summon any vehicle you want, bolster your arsenal with any weapon, or even alter the city of Los Santos itself.

For the first time ever, you can now also play GTA San Andreas on Switch, as well as its long-time homes on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

But if you are playing on the new GTA Trilogy versions of the game, Rockstar has said some of the classic cheats have been disabled for technical reasons.

Once we know exactly which these are - our guess is that it's the world effect cheats not playing nicely with the new engine - we'll update this page.

However, we've still kept the full list here for players on the older versions of the game.

Just like the olden days, you don't need to access any special menu to input cheats in GTA San Andreas. Simply tap them in while you're walking around and an on-screen pop-up will tell you when you've done it right.

Mobile versions of San Andreas are apparently based on the PC version, so you will need a third-party keyboard app to input the codes.

If you scroll through the lists below, you might notice that the PlayStation and Xbox cheats are the same layouts, just with different button names based on the platform.

This stands to reason that the Switch versions of these codes will also be the same, just with the inputs mapped to the button orientation on the Switch.

To get the Switch version of these codes then, look at the PlayStation code and convert it based on the table below:

X on PlayStation = B on Switch

on PlayStation = on Switch Circle on PlayStation = A on Switch

on PlayStation = on Switch Square on PlayStation = Y on Switch

on PlayStation = on Switch Triangle on PlayStation = X on Switch

on PlayStation = on Switch L1 on PlayStation = L on Switch

on PlayStation = on Switch L2 on PlayStation = ZL on Switch

on PlayStation = on Switch R1 on PlayStation = R on Switch

on PlayStation = on Switch R2 on Playstation = ZR on Switch

We'll update the lists below with the confirmed Switch codes once we've checked them fully.

Tap the list below to skip to the cheats you're most interested in!

GTA San Andreas: Player and weapon cheats

Adrenaline

PS3/ PS4:

X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, Down, Left, X

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

A, A, X, RT, LT, A, Down, Left, X

PC:

munasef / anoseonglass

Slow down gameplay

PS3/ PS4:

Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R2, R1

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

Y, Up, Right, Down, X, RB(Black), RT

PC:

liyoaay / slowitdown

$250,000, full health and full armour

PS3/ PS4:

R1, R2, L1 , X, Left , Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

RT, RB(Black), LT , A, Left , Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

PC:

hesoyam

Super jump

PS3/ PS4:

Up, Up, Triangle, Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, R2, R2

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

Up, Up, Y, Y, Up, Up, Left, Right, X, RB(Black), RB(Black)

PC:

lfgmhal / kangaroo

Super punch

PS3/ PS4:

Up, Left, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

Up, Left, A, Y, RT, B, B, B, LB(White

PC:

iavenjq / stinglikeabee

Suicide

PS3/ PS4:

Right, L2, Down, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, L2, L1

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

Right, LB(White), Down, RT, Left, Left, RT, LT, LB(White), LT

PC:

szcmawo / goodbyecruelworld

Hitman

PS3/ PS4:

Down, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Down, Down, L1, L1, L1

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

Down, X, A, Left, RT, RB(Black), Left, Down, Down, LT, LT, LT

PC:

ncsgdag / professionalkiller

Lock Wanted level

PS3/ PS4:

Circle, Right, Circle, Right, Left, Square, Triangle, Up

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

B, Right, B, Right, Left, X, Y, Up

PC:

aezakmi / ifirstdoz / testeducationalskills

Lower Wanted level

PS3/ PS4:

R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

RT, RT, B, RB(Black), Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

PC:

turndowntheheat / asnaeb

Raise Wanted level

PS3/ PS4:

R1, R1, Circle, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

RT, RT, B, RB(Black), Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

PC:

turnuptheheat / osrblhh

Six-star Wanted level

PS3/ PS4:

Circle, Right, Circle, Right, Left, Square, X, Down

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

RT, RT, B, RB(Black), Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

PC:

ljspqk / bringiton

Maximum fat

PS3/ PS4:

Triangle, Up ,Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Down

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

RT, RT, B, RB(Black), Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

PC:

btcdbcb

Maximum muscle

PS3/ PS4:

Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

Y, Up, Up, Left, Right, X, B, Left

PC:

jysdsod / buffmeup

Minimum fat and muscle

PS3/ PS4:

Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Right

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

Y, Up, Up, Left, Right, X, B, Left

PC:

kvgyzqk

Maximum respect

PS3/ PS4:

L1, R1, Triangle, Down, R2, X, L1, UP, L2, L2, L1, L1

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

LT, RT, Y, Down, RB(Black), A, LT, UP, LB(White), LB(White), LT, LT

PC:

ogxsdag / worshipme

Maximum sex appeal

PS3/ PS4:

Circle, Triangle, Triangle, Up, Circle, R1, L2, Up, Triangle, L1, L1, L1

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

LT, RT, Y, Down, RB(Black), A, LT, UP, LB(White), LB(White), LT, LT

PC:

ogxsdag / worshipme

Maximum stamina

PS3/ PS4:

Up, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, X, Square, R2, Right

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

Up, A, Y, A, Y, A, X, RB(Black), Right

PC:

ogxsdag / worshipme

Infinite lung capacity

PS3/ PS4:

Down, Left, L1, Down, Down, R2, Down, L2, Down

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

Down, Left, LT, Down, Down, RB(Black), Down, LB(White), Down

PC:

ogxsdag / worshipme

CJ never gets hungry

PS3/ PS4:

Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Up, Square, L2, Up, X

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

X, LB(White), RT, Y, Up, X, LB(White), Up, X

PC:

ogxsdag / worshipme

Infinite ammo

PS3/ PS4:

L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Down, L1, L1

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

LT, RT, X, RT, Left, RB(Black), RT, Left, X, Down, LT, LT

PC:

ogxsdag / worshipme

Infinite health

PS3/ PS4:

Down, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Down, Up, Triangle

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

Down, A, Right, Left, Right, RT, Right, Down, Up, Y

PC:

baguvix / cainemvhzc

Give weapons type 1

PS3/ PS4:

R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

RT, RB(Black), LT, RB(Black), Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

PC:

lxgiwyl

Give weapons type 2

PS3/ PS4:

R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

RT, RB(Black), LT, RB(Black), Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left

PC:

kjkszpj / professionalskit

Give weapons type 3

PS3/ PS4:

R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left , Down, Down, Down

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

RT, RB(Black), LT, RB(Black), Left, Down, Right, Up, Left , Down, Down, Down

PC:

uzumymw

Pimp mode Cheat code

PS3/ PS4:

Square, Right, Square, Square, L2, X, Triangle, X, Triangle

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

GTA San Andreas: Vehicle cheats

X, Right, X, X, LB, A, Y, A, Y

Max Vehicle skill stats

PS3/ PS4:

Square, L2, X, R1, L2, L2, Left, R1, Right, L1, L1, L1

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

X, LB(White), A, RT, LB(White), LB(White), Left, RT, Right, LT, LT, LT

PC:

naturaltalent

Spawn Jetpack

PS3/ PS4:

Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Up, Down, Left, Right

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

Left, Right, LT, LB(White), RT, RB(Black), Up, Down, Left, Right

PC:

yecgaa / rocketman

Spawn Parachute

PS3/ PS4:

Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Up, Down, Right, L1

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

Left, Right, LT, LB(White), RT, RB(Black), RB(Black), Up, Down, Right, LT

PC:

aiypwzqp

All cars have Nitrous Oxide systems

PS3/ PS4:

Left, Triangle, R1, L1, up, Square, Triangle, Down, Circle, L2, L1, L1

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

Left, Y, RT, LT, up, X, Y, Down, B, LB(White), LT, LT

PC:

coxefgu / speedfreak

Completed Taxi Missions

PS3/ PS4:

Up, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, X, Square, R2, Right

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

Up, A, Y, A, Y, A, X, RB(Black), Right

PC:

vkypqcf

Destroy all cars

PS3/ PS4:

R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, Square, Triangle, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

RB(Black), LB(White), RT, LT, LB(White), RB(Black), X, Y, B, Y, LB(White), LT

PC:

cpktnwt / allcarsgoboom

Flying boats

PS3/ PS4:

R2, Circle, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Square, Triangle

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

RB(Black), B, Up, LT, Right, RT, Right, Up, X, Y

PC:

afsnmsmw / flyingfish

Flying cars

PS3/ PS4:

Square, Down, L2, Up, L1, Circle, Up, X, Left

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

X, Down, LB(White), Up, LT, B, Up, A, Left

PC:

ripazha / chittychittybangbang

Cars can drive on water

PS3/ PS4:

Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Square, R1, R2

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

Right, RB(Black), B, RT, LB(White), X, RT, RB(Black)

PC:

gkpnmq

Cars fly away when hit

PS3/ PS4:

Square, R2, Down, Down, Left, Down, Left, Left, L2, X

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

X, RB(Black), Down, Down, Left, Down, Left, Left, LB(White), X

PC:

bsxsggc / bubblecars

Invisible cars

PS3/ PS4:

Triangle, L1, Triangle, R2, Square, L1, L1

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

Y, LT, Y, RB(Black), X, LT, LT

PC:

xicwmd / wheelsonlyplease

Increase car speed

PS3/ PS4:

Up, L1, R1, Up, Right, Up, X, L2, X, L1

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

Up, LT, RT, Up, Right, Up, A, LB(White), A, LT

PC:

lpnqmas

Improve suspension

PS3/ PS4:

Square, Square, R2, Left, Up, Square, R2, X, X, X

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

X, X, RB(Black), Left, Up, X, RB(Black), A, A, X

Manually control weapons in cars

PS3/ PS4:

Up, Up, Square, L2, Right, X, R1, Down, R2, Circle

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

Up, Up, X, LB(White), Right, A, RT, Down, RB(Black), B

PC:

ouiqdmw

Perfect handling

PS3/ PS4:

Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

Y, RT, RT, Left, RT, LT, RB(Black), LT

PC:

pggomoy / sticklikeglue

Your car is invincible

PS3/ PS4:

L1, L2, L2, Up, Down, Down, Up, R1, R2, R2

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

LT, LB(White), LB(White), Up, Down, Down, Up, RT, RB(Black), RB(Black)

PC:

jcnruad

Bike super jump

PS3/ PS4:

Triangle, Square, Circle, Circle, Square, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, L2, R1, R2

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

Y, X, B, B, X, B, B, LT, LB(White), LB(White), RT, RB(Black)

PC:

jhjoecw / cjphonehome

Spawn bloodring banger

PS3/ PS4:

Down, R1, Circle, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

Down, RT, B, LB(White), LB(White), A, RT, LT, Left, Left

PC:

cqzijmb / oldspeeddemon

Spawn caddy

PS3/ PS4:

Circle, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

B, LT, Up, RT, LB(White), A, RT, LT, B, X

PC:

rzhsuew

Spawn dozer

PS3/ PS4:

R2, L1, L1, Right, Right, Up, Up, X, L1, Left

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

RB(Black), LT, LT, Right, Right, Up, Up, A, LT, Left

PC:

eegcyxt / itsallbull

Spawn hunter

PS3/ PS4:

Circle, X, L1, Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

B, A, LT, B, B, LT, B, RT, RB(Black), LB(White), LT, LT

PC:

ohdude

Spawn hydra

PS3/ PS4:

Triangle, Triangle, Square, Circle, X, L1, L1, Down, Up

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

Y, Y, X, B, A, LT, LT, Down, Up

PC:

jumpjet

Spawn monster

PS3/ PS4:

Right, Up, R1, R1, R1, Down, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1, L1

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

Right, Up, RT, RT, RT, Down, Y, Y, A, B, LT, LT

PC:

agbdlcid / monstermash

Spawn quadbike

PS3/ PS4:

Left, Left, Down, Down, Up, Up, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

Left, Left, Down, Down, Up, Up, X, B, Y, RT, RB(Black)

PC:

akjjyglc / fourwheelfun

Spawn hotring racer type 1

PS3/ PS4:

R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, square, R1

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

RT, B, RB(Black), Right, LT, LB(White), A, A, square, RT

PC:

pdnejoh / vrockpokey

Spawn hotring racer type 2

PS3/ PS4:

R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

RB(Black), LT, B, Right, LT, RT, Right, Up, B, RB(Black)

PC:

vpjtqwv

Spawn rancher

PS3/ PS4:

Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, Square, L2

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

Up, Right, Right, LT, Right, Up, X, LB(White)

PC:

jqntdmh

Spawn rhino

PS3/ PS4:

Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

B, B, LT, B, B, B, LT, LB(White), RT, Y, B, Y

PC:

aiwprton

Spawn romero

PS3/ PS4:

Down, R2, Down, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, Left, Right

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

Down, RB(Black), Down, RT, LB(White), Left, RT, LT, Left, Right

PC:

aqtbcodx / wheresthefuneral

Spawn stretch

PS3/ PS4:

R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

RB(Black), Up, LB(White), Left, Left, RT, LT, B, Right

PC:

krijebr / celebritystatus

Spawn stunt plane

PS3/ PS4:

Circle, Up, L1, L2, Down, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

B, Up, LT, LB(White), Down, RT, LT, LT, Left, Left, A, Y

PC:

urkqsrk / flyingtostunt

Spawn tanker

PS3/ PS4:

R1, Up, Left, Right, R2, Up, Right, Square, Right, L2, L1, L1

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

RT, Up, Left, Right, RB(Black), Up, Right, X, Right, LB(White), LT, LT

PC:

amomhrer

Spawn trashmaster

PS3/ PS4:

Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

B, RT, B, RT, Left, Left, RT, LT, B, Right

PC:

ubhyzhq / truegrime

Spawn hovercraft

PS3/ PS4:

Triangle, Triangle, Square, Circle, X, L1, L2, Down, Down

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

Y, Y, X, B, A, LT, LB(White), Down, Down

PC:

GTA San Andreas: Pedestrian cheats

kgggdkp

Aggressive drivers

PS3/ PS4:

Right, R2, Up, Up, R2, Circle, Square, R2, L1, Right, Down, L1

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

Right, RB(Black), Up, Up, RB(Black), B, X, RB(Black), LT, Right, Down, LT

PC:

ylteicz

Traffic lights stay Green

PS3/ PS4:

Right, R1, Up, L2, L2, Left, R1, L1, R1, R1

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

Right, RT, Up, LB(White), LB(White), Left, RT, LT, RT, RT

PC:

zeiivg

All traffic vehicles are junk cars

PS3/ PS4:

L2, Right, L1, Up, X, L1, L2, R2, R1, L1, L1, L1

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

LB(White), Right, LT, Up, A, LT, LB(White), RB(Black), RT, LT, LT, LT

PC:

bgkgtjh

All traffic vehicles are black

PS3/ PS4:

Circle, L2, Up, R1, Left, X, R1, L1, Left, Circle

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

B, LB(White), Up, RT, Left, A, RT, LT, Left, B

PC:

iowdlac

All traffic vehicles are pink

PS3/ PS4:

Circle, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, Right, Circle

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

B, LT, Down, LB(White), Left, A, RT, LT, Right, B

PC:

llqpfbn

All traffic vehicles are rural

PS3/ PS4:

triangle, Left, Square, R2, Up, L2, Down, L1, X, L1, L1, L1

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

Y, Left, X, RB(Black), Up, LB(White), Down, LT, A, LT, LT, LT

PC:

fvtmnbz

All traffic vehicles are sports cars

PS3/ PS4:

Right, R1, Up, L2, L2, Left, R1, L1, R1, R1

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

Right, RT, Up, LB(White), LB(White), Left, RT, LT, RT, RT

PC:

gusnhde / everyoneisrich

Beach party theme

PS3/ PS4:

Up, Up, Down, Down, Square, Circle, L1, R1, Triangle, Down

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

Up, Up, Down, Down, X, B, LT, RT, Y, Down

PC:

cikgcgx

Carnival theme

PS3/ PS4:

Triangle, Triangle, L1, Square, Square, Circle, Square, Down, Circle

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

Y, Y, LT, X, X, B, X, Down, B

PC:

priebj / crazytown

Elvis theme

PS3/ PS4:

L1, Circle, Triangle, L1, L1, Square, L2, Up, Down, Left

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

LT, B, Y, LT, LT, X, LB(White), Up, Down, Left

PC:

asbhgrb / bluesuedeshoes

Kinky theme

PS3/ PS4:

Square, Right, Square, Square, L2, X, Triangle, X, Triangle

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

X, Right, X, X, LB(White), A, Y, A, Y

PC:

bekknqv

Rural theme

PS3/ PS4:

L1, L1, R1, R1, L2, L1, R2, Down, Left, Up

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

LT, LT, RT, RT, LB(White), LT, RB(Black), Down, Left, Up

PC:

bmtpwhr

Yakuza theme

PS3/ PS4:

X, X, Down, R2, L2, Circle, R1, Circle, Square

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

A, A, Down, RB(Black), LB(White), B, RT, B, X

PC:

afphultl / ninjatown

Bikini theme

PS3/ PS4:

Up, Up, Down, Down, Square, Circle, L1, R1, Triangle, Down

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

Up, Up, Down, Down, X, B, L TRIGGER, RT, Y, Down

Pedestrians have weapons

PS3/ PS4:

R2, R1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, Up, Down

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

RB(Black), RT, A, Y, A, Y, Up, Down

PC:

foooxft

Pedestrian riot

PS3/ PS4:

L2, Right, L1, Triangle, Right, Right, R1, L1, Right, L1, L1, L1

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

LB(White), Right, LT, Y, Right, Right, RT, LT, Right, LT, LT, LT

PC:

iojufzn / stateofemergency

Pedestrian riot type 2

PS3/ PS4:

Down, Left, Up, Left, X, R2, R1, L2, L1

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

Down, Left, Up, Left, A, RB(Black), RT, LB(White), LT

PC:

ajlojyqy

Pedestrian attack type 1

PS3/ PS4:

Down, Up, Up, Up, X, R2, R1, L2, L2

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

Down, Up, Up, Up, A, RB(Black), RT, LB(White), LB(White)

PC:

bagowpg

Pedestrian attack type 2

PS3/ PS4:

X, L1, Up, Square,Ddown, X, L2, Triangle, Down, R1, L1, L1

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

A, LT, Up, X,Ddown, A, LB(White), Y, Down, RT, LT, LT

PC:

bgluawml

Prostitutes pay you

PS3/ PS4:

Right, L2, L2, Down, L2, Up, Up, L2, R2

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

Right, LB(White), LB(White), Down, LB(White), Up, Up, LB(White), RB(Black)

No pedestrians and low traffic

PS3/ PS4:

X, Down, Up, R2, Down, Triangle, L1, Triangle, Left

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

A, Down, Up, RB(Black), Down, Y, LT, Y, Left

PC:

GTA San Andreas: Gang cheats

thgloj / ghosttown

First gang member spawns

PS3/ PS4:

Left, Right, Right, Right, Left, X, Down, Up, square, Right

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

Left, Right, Right, Right, Left, A, Down, Up, square, Right

PC:

mroemzh

Gang in the streets

PS3/ PS4:

L1, Up, R1, R1, Left, R1, R1, R2, Right, Down

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

LT, Up, RT, RT, Left, RT, RT, RB(Black), Right, Down

PC:

onlyhomiesallowed

Recruit anyone 1

PS3/ PS4:

Down, Square, Up, R2, R2, Up, Right, Right, Up

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

Down, X, Up, RB(Black), RB(Black), Up, Right, Right, Up

PC:

sjmahpe

Recruit anyone 2

PS3/ PS4:

R2, R2, R2, X, L2, L1, R2, L1, Down, X

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

RB(Black), RB(Black), RB(Black), A, LB(White), LT, RB(Black), LT, Down, X

PC:

GTA San Andreas: World Effect cheats

ssoxfsq / rocketmayhem

Fast gameplay

PS3/ PS4:

Triangle, Up, Right, Down, L2, L1, Square

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

Y, Up, Right, Down, LB(White), LT, X

PC:

ppgwjht / speeditup

Slow gameplay

PS3/ PS4:

Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R2, R1

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

Y, Up, Right, Down, X, RB(Black), RT

PC:

slowitdown

Always midnight

PS3/ PS4:

Square, L1, R1, Right, X, Up, L1, Left, Left

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

X, LT, RT, Right, A, Up, LT, Left, Left

PC:

xjvsnaj / nightprowler

Always 21:00 with orange sky

PS3/ PS4:

Left, Left, L2, R1, Right, Square, Square, L1, L2, X

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

Left, Left, LB(White), RT, Right, X, X, LT, LB(White), X

PC:

ofviac

Morning

PS3/ PS4:

R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

RB(Black), A, LT, LT, LB(White), LB(White), LB(White), X

Noon

PS3/ PS4:

R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Down

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

RB(Black), A, LT, LT, LB(White), LB(White), LB(White), Down

Night time

PS3/ PS4:

R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triangle

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

RB(Black), A, LT, LT, LB(White), LB(White), LB(White), Y

PC:

XJVSNAJ

Cloudy

PS3/ PS4:

L2, Down, Down, Left, Square, Left, R2, Square, X, R1, L1, L1

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

LB(White), Down, Down, Left, X, Left, RB(Black), X, A, RT, LT, LT

PC:

alnsfmzo

Foggy

PS3/ PS4:

R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

RB(Black), A, LT, LT, LB(White), LB(White), LB(White), X

PC:

cfvfgmj

Overcast

PS3/ PS4:

R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

RB(Black), A, LT, LT, LB(White), LB(White), LB(White), X

PC:

alnsfmzo

Sandstorm

PS3/ PS4:

Up, Down, L1, L1, L2, L2, L1, L2, R1, R2

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

Up, Down, LT, LT, LB(White), LB(White), LT, LB(White), RT, RB(Black)

PC:

cwjxuoc

Rainy weather

PS3/ PS4:

R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

RB(Black), A, LT, LT, LB(White), LB(White), LB(White), X

PC:

auifrvqs

Stormy weather

PS3/ PS4:

R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Circle

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

RB(Black), A, LT, LT, LB(White), LB(White), LB(White), B

PC:

mghxyr / scottishsummer

Sunny weather

PS3/ PS4:

R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triangle

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

RB(Black), A, LT, LT, LB(White), LB(White), LB(White), Y

PC:

afzllqll / pleasantlywarm

Very sunny

PS3/ PS4:

R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Down

PC:

icikpyh / toodamnhot

Time passes faster

PS3/ PS4:

Circle, Circle, L1, Square, L1, Square, Square, Square, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Xbox 360/ Xbox One:

RB(Black), A, LT, LT, LB(White), LB(White), LB(White), Down

PC:

ysohnul

That's just a fraction of what GTA San Andreas has to offer, though. If you're looking to get the most out of the game, make sure to check out the fastest cars and the best weapons, and be a polite, safe partner during your dates if you want a long-term relationship with your girlfriend.