According to legendary Hip Hop artist Snoop Dogg, revealed during an interview on an upcoming Rolling Stone’s Music Now podcast, Dr. Dre is working on music for an as-of-yet unannounced Grand Theft Auto game. Described frankly as “Great fucking music”, this would be the first sign of Dr. Dre creating anything new since his 2015 album Compton.

Rolling Stone reached out to Rockstar Entertainment for comment, but the representative of the video game developer declined to comment. In addition, a representative of Dr. Dre didn’t respond to a request for comment by the music publication.

This isn’t the first time a Grand Theft Auto game has had original music composed by famous artists. GTA 5 had an original score penned by American musician and producer The Alchemist alongside rapper Oh No and electronic group Tangerine Dream. Dr. Dre however stands out as an astounding guest composer if what Snoop Dogg is saying proves to be true. The artist is best known for his contributions to the Hip Hop genre both as a solo artist and as part of Rap group N.W.A.

Dr. Dre also appeared in GTA 5. During the Cay Perico heist, he appears as a guest preparing to fly to the tropical island where the heist takes place, only to bail at the last minute due to his phone (filled with unreleased music) being stolen. While only a small cameo, it does prove that the artist and Rockstar have had a previous working relationship.

We’ve yet to see or hear anything official regarding GTA 6, only reports that the game is still far from being ready with a rumoured 2025 release date in the cards. Even so, the excitement surrounding the title is palpable, driving some fans to desperate measures in the search for any news.

It was only earlier this month that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition was announced as a remastered collection of Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas coming November 11. Hopefully that game will tide over those eager to get their hands on a brand new entry in the series.