Fan interrupts German live show to ask where GTA 6 is

During a live episode of German game show Schlag den Star, one GTA fan decided to take the stage demanding any news about GTA 6.

The fan, who identified himself as Taser, stormed the stage as the host was talking to a contestant. He then proceeded to ask show host Elton "where the hell is GTA 6?"

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The contestant was particularly alarmed by the way Taser took the stage, but Elton seemed like he'd seen this fervour before. Schlag den Star is a big show in Germany, so it makes sense that Taser wanted to use the platform to amplify his message.

But there's another angle to this. Elton, who's a local comedian and voice actor, has taken part in German dubs of popular games, such as Halo 3. Perhaps Taser thought he might know something about GTA 6.

"The best thing we can do is shout into the camera: where is GTA 6?" Taser said.

"Nope, I don't need that. I haven't even finished 5 yet," Elton said, before security came to escort Taser out.

The next GTA is reportedly already in development at Rockstar, but it won’t be out before 2025. Well before then, we will have received remakes of GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas.

Thanks, ResetEra, Games4Nerds.