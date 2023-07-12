Get this Zephyrus G14 laptop with an RX 6800S and a Ryzen 9 chip for just $1200 from Best Buy

Asus' Zephyrus line of gaming laptops has offered gamers high-end components in a small, stylish design in recent years. This is often reflected in a higher price range compared to the more standard-looking gaming laptops offered by Asus, Dell and others.

This Zephyrus G14 is completely packed with an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU and also AMD's RX 6800S GPU, and it's currently down to just $1199.99 from Best Buy. That's an astonishing $700 off the previous retail price.

Get the Asus ROG G14 with AMD Ryzen 9 for $1,199.99 from Best Buy

Looking through the specifications, you can understand why the previous RRP was justified. The Ryzen 9 6900HS packs eight cores and 16 threads, while the RX 6800S GPU is one of AMD's most capable graphics card you can currently find inside a laptop. This means you'll be able to breeze through the latest games at high settings, whether it's a new Call of Duty title or Street Fighter 6.

The display is also no slouch here, with the stunning 1600p display offering a 16:10 aspect ratio that's great for productivity, giving you more vertical height than what is usually found in standard gaming laptops. And it's incredibly fast too with its 120Hz refresh rate. That means you'll get fast, smooth images without tearing when you play new games, but also online multiplayer titles like Fortnite and Valorant.

Rounding off the specs are 16GB of DDR5 memory, a MUX switch to allow even better graphical performance, and a Gen4 NVMe drive with 1TB of storage. This laptop is going to be powerful from the word go, so it should be able to hand future releases too, such as Starfield and Forza Motorsport.

