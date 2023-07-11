If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Deals

Best Prime Day deals bypassing Amazon - Best Buy, Target, Walmart and Newegg slash their prices

Great deals that don't require a Prime subscription.

Emad Ahmed avatar
Deals by Emad Ahmed Contributor
Published on

Amazon's Prime Day event takes place today on July 11th and tomorrow, July 12th. This is an annual summer sale from the company, where we can expect to see hundreds of incredible discounts on products, including must-have gaming and tech items.

The online retail giant, however, isn't the only place you should be shopping for deals this week, as other major retailers are throwing their own spectacular savings into the mix. The benefit of these is they don't require an Amazon Prime subscription to access. We've compiled some excellent deals from Best Buy, Walmart, Target and Newegg. There's also a live blog on sister site Eurogamer where we're sharing deals as we find them, including those from Amazon.

The best anti-Prime Day 2023 deals from Best Buy

The best anti-Prime Day 2023 deals from Walmart

The best anti-Prime Day 2023 deals from Target

The best anti-Prime Day 2023 deals from Newegg

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Emad Ahmed avatar

Emad Ahmed

Contributor

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch