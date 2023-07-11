Best Prime Day deals bypassing Amazon - Best Buy, Target, Walmart and Newegg slash their prices
Great deals that don't require a Prime subscription.
Amazon's Prime Day event takes place today on July 11th and tomorrow, July 12th. This is an annual summer sale from the company, where we can expect to see hundreds of incredible discounts on products, including must-have gaming and tech items.
The online retail giant, however, isn't the only place you should be shopping for deals this week, as other major retailers are throwing their own spectacular savings into the mix. The benefit of these is they don't require an Amazon Prime subscription to access. We've compiled some excellent deals from Best Buy, Walmart, Target and Newegg. There's also a live blog on sister site Eurogamer where we're sharing deals as we find them, including those from Amazon.
The best anti-Prime Day 2023 deals from Best Buy
- Asus Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop - $799.99
- Samsung T7 2TB portable SSD - $114.99
- LG 77" Class B2 4K OLED TV - $1899.99
- HP 15" Chromebook - $199.99
- HP Victus gaming laptop - $679.99
- Samsung 980 Pro 2TB Gen4 SSD - $129.99
- Corsair HS80 wireless gaming headset - $99.99
- Corsair HS65 wired gaming headset - $39.99
- HyperX Alloy Origins gaming keyboard - $70.99
- Acer 165Hz gaming monitor - $129.99
The best anti-Prime Day 2023 deals from Walmart
- Asus ROG Strix i5 3050 desktop - $599
- Lenovo Legion T5 gaming desktop - $979
- Asus ROG Strix R7 laptop - $999
- Acer Nitro 5 laptop - $639
- Acer Nitro QG241Y monitor - $119
- HyperX Alloy Origins Core keyboard - $62.99
- Corsair HS55 wired gaming headset - $49
- HiSense R6 55-inch Roku TV - $268
- Alienware X15 R1 gaming laptop - $1899
The best anti-Prime Day 2023 deals from Target
- Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop - $679.99
- Hisense 50-inch 4K TV - $259.99
- Acer Aspire 3 laptop - $449.99
- Star Wars: Jedi Survivor (Xbox) - $54.99
- Star Wars: Jedi Survivor (PS5) - $54.99
- Fujifilm Instax Mini camera - $69.99
- Canon EOS M50 Mark II camera with kit lens - $599.99
- Corsair K65 RGB mini keyboard - $79.99
- HyperX Cloud Core bluetooth headphones - $69.99
The best anti-Prime Day 2023 deals from Newegg
- Gigabyte Eagle RTX 3070 8GB GPU - $409.99
- Acer Orion 3000 gaming desktop - $1099.99
- Epson WorkForce Pro WF-3820 printer - $99.99
- Corsair MP600 Pro 2TB Gen4 SSD - $109.99
- Corsair K55 Pro XT keyboard - $59.99
- Logitech G102 gaming mouse - $24.05
- Acer Swift X creator laptop - $579.99
- Acer Nitro N50 gaming desktop - $689.99
- MSI Clutch GM08 gaming mouse - $14.28