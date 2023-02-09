If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
RETRO MADNESS

Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games coming to Nintendo Switch Online

A selection is out today.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Nintendo announced a selection of Game Boy and Game Boy Advance for Nintendo Switch Online.

Announced during tonight's Nintendo Direct, the games are available now.

Nintendo Switch Online - Game Boy & Game Boy Advance Announcement

A growing library of select Game Boy games will join the Nintendo Switch Online service beginning with nine classic titles. The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service will receive a growing library of select Game Boy Advance games starting with six classic titles.

Any Switch Online membership can access the following Game Boy and Game Boy Color games: Tetris, Super Mario Land 2: Six Golden Coins, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX, Metroid 2 - The Return of Samus, Wario Land 3, Kirby's Dream Land, Gargoyle’s Quest, Game & Watch Gallery 3, and Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare.

Coming soon are Kirby's Tilt 'N Tumble, Pokemon Trading Card Game, The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages, and The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons.

The Game Boy Advance titles are: The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap, Mario Kart Super Circuit, Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga, Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3, WarioWare Inc.: Mega Microgames, and Kuru Kuru Kururin.

Coming soon are Kirby & The Amazing Mirror, Metroid Fusion, Fire Emblem, F-Zero Maximum Velocity, and Golden Sun.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch