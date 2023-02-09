Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games coming to Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo announced a selection of Game Boy and Game Boy Advance for Nintendo Switch Online.

Announced during tonight's Nintendo Direct, the games are available now.

Nintendo Switch Online - Game Boy & Game Boy Advance Announcement

A growing library of select Game Boy games will join the Nintendo Switch Online service beginning with nine classic titles. The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service will receive a growing library of select Game Boy Advance games starting with six classic titles.

Any Switch Online membership can access the following Game Boy and Game Boy Color games: Tetris, Super Mario Land 2: Six Golden Coins, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX, Metroid 2 - The Return of Samus, Wario Land 3, Kirby's Dream Land, Gargoyle’s Quest, Game & Watch Gallery 3, and Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare.

Coming soon are Kirby's Tilt 'N Tumble, Pokemon Trading Card Game, The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages, and The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons.

The Game Boy Advance titles are: The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap, Mario Kart Super Circuit, Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga, Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3, WarioWare Inc.: Mega Microgames, and Kuru Kuru Kururin.

Coming soon are Kirby & The Amazing Mirror, Metroid Fusion, Fire Emblem, F-Zero Maximum Velocity, and Golden Sun.