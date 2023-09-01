Football Manager 2023 and more are yours to claim from Prime Gaming in September

Amazon has announced what's coming to Prime Gaming in September.

This month, Prime members can claim a fresh lineup of free games that include Football Manager 2023, Absolute Tactics: Daughters of Mercy, Dexter Stardust: Adventures in Outer Space, and more.

Have a look at Prime Gaming's September content update.

New in-game content for the month includes goodies for Pokemon GO, Diablo 4, Dead By Daylight, and others.

The first game will be available to claim starting on September 7 - and it's Football Manager 2023 [Epic Games Store]. On September 14, Ozymandias: Bronze Age Empire Sim [GOG] will be available, followed by Absolute Tactics: Daughters of Mercy [Amazon Games App] on September 14.

September 21 will see Dexter Stardust: Adventures in Outer Space [Amazon Games App] arrive on the service alongside Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate [Amazon Games App]. On September 28, Unsolved Case: Murderous Script Collector's Edition [Legacy Games Code] will become available, and so will Hundred Days — Winemaking Simulator [Amazon Games App].

Some of the in-game content coming from Prime Gaming this month includes the Tabard of Brilliance Transmog for World of Warcraft, the Prizefighter Bundle for Brawlhalla, you can also nab the Knight's Market Buddy for Valorant, a Legendary Rapport Pack for Lost Ark, and the Fate Entwined: Dawn Background for Naraka: Bladepoint.

Additionally, Prime Gaming members in the US, Canada, Germany, and the UK can also play the following games for free on Amazon Luna this September: WRC Generations, Beach Buggy Racing: Hot Wheels Edition, Jackbox Party 9, and Arcade Paradise.

Log into your Prime Gaming account to see what else awaits you in September.