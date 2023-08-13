Final Fantasy 7's latest remake is out on mobile devices next month

The latest remake of Final Fantasy 7, Ever Crisis, is finally coming to mobile devices next month.

Announced back in 2021, Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis will officially be launching on iOS and Android this September 7. Described as "another possibility for a remake," the game will basically just be a mixture of the original game and all other subsequent media, including the movie Advent Children, the prequel games Before Crisis and Crisis Core, and Dirge of Cerberus. The whole thing is pretty much a from the grounds up remake, but battles will use models that resemble those seen in Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Crisis Core Reunion.

It won't be all retread ground though, as there will be some new story elements written by FF7 Remake story and scenario writer Kazushige Nojima that are all about everyone's favourite shampoo and conditioner user Sephiroth. These new story elements seem to be tied into the cancelled Final Fantasy 7 battle royale game The First Soldier, so that's great news for the dozens of people invested in that spin-off.

Of course, if you want to play the original Final Fantasy 7, you still can on pretty much every device ever, including both iOS and Android, which might be the better option if you want to avoid all the gacha nonsense.

But if you're not interested in a pretty bare bones remake, then there is obviously Remake, and its upcoming sequel Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. We got another look at Rebirth back in June, as well as a confirmation that we can expect a release some time in early 2024. The game picks up pretty much right where the first left off, and looks to be mixing things up even more than the first game did.

Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis is out on iOS and Android September 7, and will be free-to-play.