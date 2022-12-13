Fatal Frame developer thanks fans on 21st anniversary, and details upcoming remake

On the 21st anniversary of Fatal Frame’s launch back in 2001, developer Koei Tecmo has issued a short thank-you message to its fans for their support. As a further treat, the team has also shared new screenshots and details regarding the upcoming remake of Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse.

Catch the producer's message to fans right here.

The remake is set to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, and PC on March 9, 2023. This will be a global release, and actually marks the first time Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse being readily available to play in the west. The game initially launched for the Nintendo Wii, exclusively in Japan, back in 2008.

Needless to say, Fatal Frame fans worldwide are excited to finally be able to experience this game for themselves. Especially considering the first three games in the series, and even the fifth, were accessible in more areas of the world at launch; Mask of the Lunar Eclipse has been in some players backlogs for a good while now, that’s for sure.

Welcome to the ghastly-looking Haibara Infirmary.

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse follows a similar premise to the prior titles in the series. This game takes place in Rogetsu Isle, where five girls mysteriously disappeared years earlier during the Rogetsu Festival.

A decade on, two of the girls bodies are found dead, and the remaining three set off to Rogetsu Isle in the hunt for answers as to what happened to their friends, and themselves, all those years ago. As the girls uncover more clues using both flashlights and moonlight, they’ll roam around settings such as the Haibara Infirmary, Rogetsu Hall, and Cape Tsukiyomo Lighthouse to learn more about what happened all those years ago.

And of course, the Camera Obscura returns; a mechanic pivotal to Fatal Frame. This item is used to repel hostile ghosts, and will often need upgrading as the game progresses and spirits become all the more powerful. As the girls fend off these vengeful spirits to the best of their ability, they’ll uncover memories, secrets, and more, in an eerie, dimly-lit environment.

Here's Ruka, with the Camera Osbcura in action.

The game will also feature a new Photo Mode for you to take haunting pictures of your horror adventure, and the original line-up of costumes for the game has been altered, with new costumes added. So, you’ll be decked out and geared up no matter the scenario.

Are you looking forward to the Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse, or still biding your time with Fatal Frame, and Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly? For more unnerving horror experiences in the meantime, be sure to check out what we reckon the best horror games of all time are.