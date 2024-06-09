Expedition 33 gets a stunning reveal trailer at the Xbox Showcase
A new game, turn based combat? Count us in!
A brand-new game was just shown off during the Xbox Showcase. Expedition 33 is an turn-based RPG set in a ficitonal world with an evil paintress, and it launches in 2025 on Xbox and Game Pass.
Coming from Xbox Game Studios, it was the first new game shown off this year as part of Xbox's presence at Summer Game Fest 2024. you can watch the trailer yourself below!
It's great to see a new turn-based RPG on Xbox, one seemingly tailor-made for the console, and it's a bit of a stunner too. The traler itself is a mix of gameplay and cineamtic, so we can actually get a good look at what it'll actually be like to play. Special shout out to those stylish comabt menus.
