Epic Games will give you a $10 Epic Coupon if you sign up for its emails

Epic Games want to give you $10. But in order to earn it, you will need to hand over your email address.

See, here’s the deal: Epic is handing out a $10 Epic Coupon to everyone who signs up to receive emails from the company. The emails will contain news on new releases, free game drops, and discounts. If you subscribe between October 15 and November 15, you will get the coupon. It can then be used on your next eligible game purchase on the Epic Games Store.

For those who are already subscribed, you will be sent a $10 Epic Coupon within the next 24 hours. Once received, the coupon will be applied at checkout with your next eligible purchase. Be sure to check your account inventory to see if your coupon is ready to be used.

If you are not currently subscribed, check the opt-in box and you will receive the coupon. Epic said it is checking for new subs daily, and it may be 24 hours before your coupon arrives in your inventory

The $10 coupon can be used on any full game on the Epic Games Store with a price of $14.99 and up (or local equivalent).

If you are wondering what to spend the money on, there's the recetly released Back 4 Blood, Far Cry 6 and Alan Wake Remastered for starters. Then, there's a sale going on right now with 75% off select titles. On October 18, another sale kicks off with savings on Wolfenstein, Maneater, World War Z Aftermath and more.