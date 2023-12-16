Embracer layoffs hit studios 3D Realms and Slipgate Ironworks

Embracer Group has issued another round of layoffs across its studios, and this time, redundancies have hit 3D Realms and Slipgate Ironworks.

News of the layoffs were confirmed by various employees at the companies, as well as Scott Miller, the original founder of 3D Realms.

The Duke Nukem and Graven developers were acquired by Embracer Group in August 2021 through Saber Interactive.

Pubisher 3D Realms was founded in 1987 by Scott Miller. The Garland, Texas company was originally known as Apogee Software Productions and its first title was Kingdom of Kroz with Duke Nukem eventually becoming a major franchise.

Danish developer Slipgate Ironworks started life as Interceptor Entertainment, in 2010. Founded by Frederik Schreiber, in 2017 the studio rebranded as Slipgate Studios, but to avoid confusion with a company based in Las Vegas, it changed its name in 2019 to Slipgate Ironworks, the name of a former company led by John Romero, one of the original co-founders of id Software.

In response to the news, IGN contacted Embracer Group, with a spokesperson stating the company does not comment on "rumors or speculation." It did, however, confirm it is still in the midst of a "comprehensive restructuring program" which could see the closing of studios and "termination of projects," something which has been going on for some months now after a $2 billion investment deal with Saudi Arabia firm Savvy Games Group fell through.