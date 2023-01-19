EA Sports PGA Tour gets a release date, new details shared

Electronic Arts announced a release date for EA Sports PGA Tour today, so mark your calendars for March 24.

The game will be the exclusive home to all four majors in men’s golf. These are the US Open Championship, Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, and The Open.

EA Ports PGA Tour Official Gameplay Trailer

In addition, the game releases with Road to the Masters featuring Augusta National, challenges, tournaments, and gear tied to the Masters. Additional details on live service content throughout the 2023 PGA Tour and LPGA Tour seasons will be announced.

The video released today alongside the announcement shows off the Pure Strike shot system. It provides you with all the tools needed to tackle courses as the pros do. It also ensures professional golfer’s unique swing and attributes are reflected accurately in the game. Expect fluid swing mechanics accurate to backswing length, speed of followthrough, ball behavior, and lifelike course dynamics.

PGA Tour features 30 courses, such as the Augusta National Golf Club, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Southern Hills Country Club, The Old Course at St Andrews Links, Torrey Pines, Evian-les-Bains, and more. It will also feature past major host courses in 2021 and 2022 and the new 2023 majors courses post-launch.

It also features an RPG-like progression system dubbed the Road to the Masters. As your golf game improves, the closer you will get to become a major champion. You can create and customize your golfer, develop skills and master each course with 20 shot types available as you progress in the game. You will be able to compete to become a major champion and take on events like the FedExCup, and top amateur events.

The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) will allow you to play in the Amundi Evian Championship and have the opportunity to play as several female athletes or to create your own female golfer using the overhauled Create-A-Player system. Iona Stephen will join the commentary team as the first female on-course commentator in-game.

To make the courses come to life, the developers built the game using EA’s Frostbite engine and used drone technology, helicopters, and airplanes equipped with LiDAR scanners to develop terrain maps. Because of this, you can expect courses to appear as they do in real life. The photogrammetry and scanners were also applied to create renderings of clubhouses, vegetation, bridges, tee markers, rock formations, and other on-course elements.

PGA Tour also features ShotLink, the game’s proprietary real-time scoring system, and insights from TrackMan, a world leader in 3D ball flight measurement and swing analysis,

The game will be made available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via the EA App, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.

Pre-orders for PGA Tour are live alongside the Deluxe Edition which includes three-day early access, and the Augusta National. This edition also includes the Players Championship Gear, The Grand Slam Gear Bundle, Scotty Cameron Putter in-game, 1,500 Premium PGA Tour points, a PGA Tour XP Bundle, and The Masters gear.

EA Play members will also receive early access to the game, starting with a 10-hour early access trial on March 21. EA Play Pro members will enjoy unlimited access to the Deluxe Edition of the game and the exclusive EA Play Staff Bag starting March 21. All EA Play members will unlock additional bonuses for EA Sports PGA Tour, with monthly drops of Pro Shop perks such as exclusive headcovers, shirts, hats, and more.