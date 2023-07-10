Black Panther game in the works from newly-named EA studio Cliffhanger Games

EA has announced that it is working with Marvel Games to make a Black Panther game under a new studio, Cliffhanger Games.

According to the blog post announcing the new game, it will be a third-person, single-player title, with the main goal of Cliffhanger Games being "to build an expansive and reactive world that empowers players to experience what it is like to take on the mantle of Wakanda’s protector, the Black Panther." Cliffhanger Games is being led by Kevin Stephens, who was previously the studio head of Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor developer Monolith Productions. The new team is also made up of devs who have previously worked on heavy hitters like God of War, Call of Duty, and Halo Infinite.

"We’re dedicated to delivering fans a definitive and authentic Black Panther experience, giving them more agency and control over their narrative than they have ever experienced in a story-driven video game," Stephens said in a statement. "Wakanda is a rich SuperHero sandbox, and our mission is to develop an epic world for players who love Black Panther and want to explore the world of Wakanda as much as we do."

While it didn't have a name at the time, we've known about Cliffhanger Games for a while, as Kevin Stephens formed the studio with EA back in 2021.

This is the second of three titles coming from EA and Marvel, as back in October 2022 the pair of companies announced a three-game deal based on the latters comics. Back then they announced an Iron Man game was in the works from the Dead Space remake developer Motive Studio, but the third title is yet to be announced.

It should also be noted that there is another game involving Black Panther in the works, one that stars an earlier incarnation of the character alongside Captain America in World War 2. This one is coming from Skydance New Media, and has Uncharted's Amy Hennig at the helm.

A release date hasn't been confirmed for Cliffhanger Games' Black Panther game, and neither of platforms, but based on previous announcements we can probably expect it on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.