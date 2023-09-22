If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Dragon’s Dogma 2 still looks like the good kind of jank

Dragon's Dogma 2 has shown a lot of itself in a new, extended look at gameplay.

Dragons Dogma 2 TGS 2023
Image credit: Capcom
Sherif Saed avatar
News by Sherif Saed Contributor
Published on

Capcom has dropped a hot new gameplay trailer for Dragon's Dogma 2 as part of TGS 2023. The game is playable by attendees on the show floor, so it's about time the rest of us got a deeper look at the sequel to one of the most beloved action RPGs.

To get this out of the way early, Dragon's Dogma 2 still doesn't have a release date. Today's footage doesn't feature any updated information there, but what it does have is nearly nine minutes of new gameplay.

The focus of this particular trailer is showcasing the four main vocations (classes) available at the start of the game. If you played the original Dragon's Dogma, you'll be familiar with the fighter, archer, mage, and thief.

There's a brief look at what pawns - your AI companions - can bring to the table in the sequel, though the video doesn't delve too deep into their roles. As with the first game, it looks like diversifying your party vocations will prove to be effective in combat.

The game's big open world consists of two main kingdoms: Vermund, and Battahl. Each location is designed to offer different terrain, unique environments and generally allow for different experiences.

Dragon's Dogma 2 brings back the day-night cycle, and it looks like nighttime is going to be even harsher (and darker) than ever. The trailer shows the ability to set up a campfire - assuming you have the necessary tools - if you want to spend the night and regain your health instead of navigating the treacherous lands at night.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

