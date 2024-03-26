If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
ROCKY REVELRY

Dragon's Dogma 2 players have figured out that catapults can be used to uncover hidden areas on the game map

Boulders aren't just for Behemoths.

A horrible stone giant of some kind bears down on you in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Image credit: Capcom
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

If you’re playing Dragon's Dogma 2, you’ve more than likely come across catapults. Well, did you know you can use them for more than just tossing things at your enemies? And no, we’re not talking about putting one of your pawns in there and throwing them across the map. That doesn’t work, apparently.

What you can do, is use the siege device to launch a projectile onto the map to unlock new paths or areas, as X user Peppo demonstrates.

This has surprised many players as some thought the catapults weren’t useable but more of an environmental decoration. And it seems the thieves' explosive ability can clear a path as well. The more you know, and all that.

If you’re just jumping into the game, and have no idea where to start, have a look at our best starting vocation for Dragon’s Dogma 2. The initial vocation choice you make will determine the starting gear, your starting weapons, and your starting skills for the opening hours of the game. You can unlock additional classes later in the game such as the Mystic Spearhand, Sorcerer, or Warrior – but to start, you will have to choose between the Archer, Fighter, Mage, or Thief.

We have other Dragon’s Dogma 2 guides on the site, you should give those a read for more tips and walkthroughs.

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

In this article

Dragon's Dogma 2

PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
Capcom PC PS5 RPG Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor, with 22 years experience (with 15 of them at VG247). With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments