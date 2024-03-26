If you’re playing Dragon's Dogma 2, you’ve more than likely come across catapults. Well, did you know you can use them for more than just tossing things at your enemies? And no, we’re not talking about putting one of your pawns in there and throwing them across the map. That doesn’t work, apparently.

What you can do, is use the siege device to launch a projectile onto the map to unlock new paths or areas, as X user Peppo demonstrates.

I just found out you can use catapults to unlock new parts on the map in Dragon's Dogma 2! #DD2 pic.twitter.com/RhH1OsiDEg — Peppo (@Peppo_LS) March 26, 2024

This has surprised many players as some thought the catapults weren’t useable but more of an environmental decoration. And it seems the thieves' explosive ability can clear a path as well. The more you know, and all that.

If you’re just jumping into the game, and have no idea where to start, have a look at our best starting vocation for Dragon’s Dogma 2. The initial vocation choice you make will determine the starting gear, your starting weapons, and your starting skills for the opening hours of the game. You can unlock additional classes later in the game such as the Mystic Spearhand, Sorcerer, or Warrior – but to start, you will have to choose between the Archer, Fighter, Mage, or Thief.

