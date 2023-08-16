Diablo 4 players on PlayStation are confused about weird (but free) Diablo 3 add-on

Over the last few days, a few Diablo 4 owners were startled to see a Diablo 4 add-on purchase was made on their PlayStation Network account without their knowledge. The purchase is free, but the idea that the store could nevertheless authorise a payment without the user's interference was alarming.

Over on Reddit, multiple seperate threads have players asking others whether they also got an email about the same transaction.

"Just got an email from PlayStation saying I purchased something. I’m at work [right now] and definitely did not clear this transaction," Reddit user Glittering_Pilot2782 wrote. "It’s free so whatever but do I have to take some permission off from D4 so it can’t buy things/is this an update?"

The item in question is the Diablo 3 Inarius Wings, and Murloc Pet - which is a free add-on included in every version of Diablo 4. Blizzard likes its cross-game promotions, so it usually gives players who buy one game other cosmetics/gifts in its other games - mainly World of Warcraft, and Diablo 3.

It's normal for free add-ons to ring up at $0.00, but the timing of this transaction is strange. It's also not unusual for the confirmation messages to be delayed, even if the content had already been granted.

Still, players are right to be alarmed, especially since it's common for account thieves to use any stored credit cards to purchase digital items, and a 0.00 purchase may be a test before the real scam begins. Thankfully, there is no cause for alarm on this one.

