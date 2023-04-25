Diablo 4 lets you skip the campaign if you have beaten it once

In its latest developer update for Diablo 4, Blizzard revealed some of the various class styles, personalization options, skill tree upgrades, and more.

The video also discussed Transmogs, the Paragon Board endgame system, Legendary Items, Unique Items, and craft vendors.

Your look. Your build. Your class. Learn how you can play your way in Diablo 4.

It was also revealed in the video that you will be able to skip the campaign. That's right. There will be a skip campaign button available after you have completed the campaign once. This means you won't have to play through it again should you create a new character.

Concerning Unique Items, many classic and rare items from previous titles will return to the game. These are similar to Legendary Items; however, they cannot be removed from their gear to infuse in others.

The video provides a detailed look at the game's character customization, which offers nearly endless options. You can choose from various faces, hairstyles, skin tones, and body markings, as all classes contain unique options.

Blizzard also went into depth on the Skill Tree, which is self-explanatory, and the Paragon Board, an endgame system that allows you to further build on your play style. You can spend Paragon points on nodes that can increase stats, modify skills, allow for new connections between skills, or change the way you play your character build.

Dibalo 4 releases on June 6, but before that, another open beta will arrive in May. This time out, we will try to break the servers so Blizzard can make updates to ensure they are stable enough upon release. The final PC specs were also shared, and you can look over those at the link.