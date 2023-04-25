You'll need 32 gigabytes of RAM to play Diablo 4 at 4K

Diablo 4 is just a few short weeks away. As a classic PC series, knowing how well your PC will handle the action RPG is something of a tradition for anyone who's been awaiting its release all those years.

Today is the day all of those fans get their answer, and it's one not many of them will be excited to hear.

The latest Diablo 4 video delves deep into personalisation.

Blizzard revealed in a blog post four whole sets of PC requirements, targeting different resolutions and framerates. While things start off fairly standard, they quickly turn to the absurd for the game Diablo 4 is.

For one, the game requires an SSD, and a quad-core CPU as a minimum for all spec sets. Blizzard said the game could run on dual-core CPUs, and mechanical HDDs, but "the game experience may be significantly diminished."

And you're going to need to free up quite the space for it, too, as the launch build of the game requires twice as much space as the recent beta. All spec sets require 90GB of free space at launch, a figure that will likely grow as new content gets added down the line.

But perhaps the most surprising thing about those specs is what Blizzard said your PC needs to play it at 4K ultra settings. As you can see below, running Diablo 4 at that tier requires 32GBs of RAM, as well as an RTX 3080, or equivalent 40 Series GPU (so a 4070).

Asking for 32GBs of RAM is becoming more and more common for the highest tier of certain AAA games. We recently saw it with The Last of Us Part 1. It's worth noting that Diablo 4 supports DLSS 2 and 3, as well as FSR 2 - meaning you can cut down on those requirements considerably if you decide to use a reconstruction tech.

Next month's global server slam will be a good testing ground for Diablo 4's PC optimisation, as Blizzard confirmed that all the spec sets below will also apply to the upcoming test. It's also worth keeping in mind that Diablo 4 is set to receive ray tracing support post launch, so the specs for that will likely be even higher.

Lilith looks judgingly.

Diablo 4 PC minimum specs [1080p/30fps low settings]

OS : 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer.

: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer. CPU : Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8350.

: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8350. RAM : 8GB.

: 8GB. GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280.

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280. DirectX : Version 12.

: Version 12. Storage : SSD with 90GB available space.

: SSD with 90GB available space. Internet: Broadband Connection.

Diablo 4 PC medium specs [1080p/60fps medium settings]

OS : 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer.

: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer. CPU : Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD Ryzen 1300X.

: Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD Ryzen 1300X. RAM : 16GB.

: 16GB. GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470.

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470. DirectX : Version 12.

: Version 12. Storage : SSD with 90GB available space.

: SSD with 90GB available space. Internet: Broadband Connection.

Diablo 4 PC high specs [1080p/60fps high settings]

OS : 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer.

: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer. CPU : Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 2700X.

: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 2700X. RAM : 16GB.

: 16GB. GPU : Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT.

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT. DirectX : Version 12.

: Version 12. Storage : SSD with 90GB available space.

: SSD with 90GB available space. Internet: Broadband Connection.

Diablo 4 PC ultra specs [4K/60fps ultra settings]

OS : 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer.

: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer. CPU : Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X.

: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X. RAM : 32GB.

: 32GB. GPU : Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080; GeForce RTX 40 Series for fully supported DLSS 3 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT.

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080; GeForce RTX 40 Series for fully supported DLSS 3 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT. DirectX : Version 12.

: Version 12. Storage : SSD with 90GB available space.

: SSD with 90GB available space. Internet: Broadband Connection.

Diablo 4 arrives June 6 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. You can play it up to four days early if you go with the Digital Deluxe or Ultimate editions.