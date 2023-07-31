Diablo 4 horses will be a lot less terrible soon

Blizzard has heard our cries! The developer is making a number of highly-requested (and logical) improvements to the horses of Diablo 4. The feel of riding horses through the game's open world, the cooldown times associated with mounting/dismounting are all among the points the developer addressed.

Horse talk was one of the key topics discussed during the most recent Campfire Chat stream, where the developer acknowledged how annoying it is to, well, just ride your horse around.

For one, horses seem to get stuck on the tiniest bits of geometry, and come to a complete stop when they do. This is going to be one of the more difficult things to fix because it involves a number of changes to collision and other areas outside of the horse mechanics themselves. But it's something Blizzard is working on.

In the more immediate future, you can expect horses to be able to break through barricades. One of the most annoying things in Diablo 4 is the skeleton/bandit barriers/bone circles that just spawn around you as you roam the world, forcing you stop and fight.

Going forward, activating a boost will break through those barriers. Following the livestream, game director Joe Shely went on to clarify that point on Twitter.

We're going to allow the mount charge to break through barricades. I realized I didn't state this explicitly during the #Diablo4 campfire chat today. — Joe Shely (@JoeShely) July 29, 2023

Speaking of boosting, it looks like doing it on a controller doesn't grant you anywhere near as much speed as it does with a mouse. That's apparently due to a bug, which is going to be fixed.

Shely also confirmed that the cooldown initiated by dismounting to climb ladders/traverse a gap etc. will also be removed. That was another thing that made things unnecessarily tedious, and didn't quite make sense, as most gaps in the game can only be traversed on foot.

