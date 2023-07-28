Watch the Diablo 4 patch 1.1.1 dev stream here today

We have another Blizzard developer livestream to look forward to. Today's Campfire Chat will focus on patch 1.1.1, the next major update for Diablo 4. Blizzard previously revealed some of the highlights coming with 1.1.1 - such as expanding stash size, buffing Sorcerers, reducing respec costs and much more.

Today's show will delve deeper into the philosophy behind the changes, and reveal everything else we can expect from 1.1.1. If it sounds a little unusual for Blizzard to talk about a patch that's not yet out, it's because the studio has changed its entire approach to patching after the sea of negativity caused by the release of the pre-Season 1 patch.

Starting with 1.1.1, Blizzard will discuss the changes before the patch has been released, which gives it time to communicate the design intent behind every major change, not to mention allow enough room for the community to offer feedback before everyone gets to play.

Today's Campfire Chat airs at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST. You can watch it on Diablo's official Twitch and YouTube channels, with the Twitch player embedded below.

The show will feature game director Joe Shely, associate game director Joseph Piepiora, and lead class designer Adam Jackson. As always, Diablo's community head Adam Fletcher will be hosting, and taking community questions towards the end of the show.

Patch 1.1.1 does not yet have a solid release date, but we're expecting it sometime next week. We're likely going to get an actual date on today's stream.

In other Diablo 4 news, Blizzard issued a stern warning to players using mods, including a very popular overlay tool. Usage of any game-modifying software could get you permanently banned.