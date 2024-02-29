Watch Diablo 4's (maybe?) final stream of the delayed Gauntlet and Trials here

Blizzard awakes from its communication slumber today to talk about and show off new Diablo 4 content. More specifically, a new look at the upcoming Gauntlet and Trials, features that were initially set to launch on February 13, before the developer delayed them for polish.

The developer is hosting a special livestream that, apart from demoing the content, will hopefully also come with a final release date for it.

Today’s Diablo 4 livestream is of the Campfire Chat variety, which is the less formal style of developer livestreamers. The show is scheduled for 11am PT, 2pm ET, 7pm UK, and it will go over the Gauntlet, its associated leaderboard system, as well as Trials.

This is obviously not the first time Blizzard has discussed, or even showed the features, but it appears tonight’s stream will go even deeper, suggesting that it’s closer to release than we thought. The Gauntlet is a fixed endgame dungeon that changes weekly, challenging players to optimise their builds to compete in clear times, place ever-higher on the leaderboard and earn some rewards.

This isn’t exactly the feature that’s going to salvage Diablo 4’s disappointing Season of the Construct, or anything, but it’s one hardcore players have been asking for. It’s also the first instance of a leaderboard arriving in the game, which is a little bizarre if you think about it.

Another interesting bit of news to look forward to is the return of some of the Vampiric Powers from Season 2. Blizzard didn’t say what form they will take, or how many of them will make the jump - but those questions will be answered in the livestream. You can also expect a broader chat about class and balance updates as we approach the midway point of Season 3, which is when the game is expected to receive some new content and smaller balance tweaks.

You’ll be able follow along on Diablo 4’s YouTube and Twitch channels, and we’ve embedded the latter below.