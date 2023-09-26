You only have a few weeks to get these free Diablo 4 items

If you're looking for a reason to get back into Diablo 4 ahead of the launch of Season 2 next month - assuming you've already finished the battle pass - Prime Gaming is offering members some nice skins for free.

This is another major in-game item given to Prime subscribers, and it follows the four free tier skips.

The current promo is for the Vermilion Dark Tome, and the Vermilion Bolt Thrower. These are cosmetic variants that can be used by Rogues, Necromancers, and Sorcerers. You get them both if you're an Amazon Prime member, and all you need to do is claim them.

To make the freebies yours, simply head over to the Diablo 4 page on Prime Gaming and click on 'Get in-game content'. You'll need to be logged into your Twitch account (linked to your Amazon Prime account), and have that linked to your Battle.net account.

If you've done this in the past, you'll just need to hit the button. If not, follow these simple steps on how to link your Battle.net account to Prime.

After you claim the skins, you'll find them in your wardrobe as transmog items for each respective supported class. Head over to any town where your stash/wardrobe can be found and you'll see them.

Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment, Amazon.

Right now, everyone is waiting on Blizzard to announce the first of what's going to be two long livestreams to discuss Season 2. Season of Blood was unveiled last month, and will kick off October 17.

Diablo 4 has been going down in popularity among players and content creators, which is normal to a certain extent, especially considering how late we are into Season 1. There's every chance, however, details about Season 2 will revitalise interest in the game once again.