Diablo 4 players may have lost their minds, they're starting to follow rats

Well, it was bound to happen sooner or later. The Diablo 4 community, ever lustful for more and better loot, may have identified a link between loot caches... and rats. We're talking about the rats you see running around the game's dungeons and elsewhere.

Diablo 4 has many rodents, bugs, critters and other smaller animals the game uses for ambience. You can kill them if you want tom, but they don't drop loot or grant any XP. But what if there was another reason for their existence?

There probably isn't, but some players are convinced they lead you to loot. This all started when Reddit user zerger45 posted about their experience in what's become one of the most popular threads on Diablo's subreddit.

"Okay this is going to sound really bizarre," they began, before laying out their theory. "Don’t follow the predetermined path in any dungeon, instead, just follow the rats. The rats smell the cheese!"

Supposedly, zerger45 had been doing this for a while, with enough sucess to tell everyone that rats have lead them to "multiple Legendaries" in just the span of ten minutes.

"The rats will tell you which pack of enemies to kill, and then they wander towards where you need to go! It’s real. I’m not crazy!" they exclaimed.

Since the post went live, a number of players have also chimed in to claim that they, too, have been having a similar experience. Some even posted screenshots of their rare loot, which a pack of vermin supposedly lead them to.

The other wild thing is that some of the players who tried to do this after the post went live were actually lead to The Butcher - the roaming boss that always seems to show up at the worst possible time to ruin a player's day.

So do the rats truly lead you to loot, or are they all chuckling to themselves as they lead you to your death at the hands of The Butcher? Confirmation bias would suggest that both are true in this case. Regardless of what you believe, this is one unusually fun theory.

