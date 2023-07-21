Diablo 4 battle pass exploit is clever, but kinda pointless

Now that we're (hopefully) on the other side of all the Season 1 launch day woes, the larger Diablo 4 community is ready to properly experience what Season of the Malignant has to offer.

Though the idea of seasons isn't itself new to Diablo, this particular style is more akin to something you'd see in Fortnite, Call of Duty or any other game with seasonal content and a battle pass. In Diablo 4's case, seasonal progression relies on completing objectives that pretty much encompass everything you would normally do in the game.

The seasonal journey is split into chapters, and each chapter has more objectives than you need to progress into the next one, giving you some choice as to which of them to tackle. When you finish an objective, you earn Favor, which is used to progress the battle pass. Even more Favor is rewarded upon completion of the full chapter, alongside other rewards like Legendary Aspects.

One such objective (in chapter 3) is Grim Reward, which asks players to obtain ten caches from The Tree of Whispers. This is an endgame activity that becomes available after finishing the Diablo 4 campaign, but if you already did that on one character on hour account, you can skip the campaign and immediately work the Whisper grind into your routine.

But, what if you don't actually have to obtain ten caches? Well, that's what Reddit user Gumby785 figured out. The trick? Simply obtain one cache, then proceed to drop it and pick up. Repeat until the requirement has been fulfilled.

Considering how quickly Blizzard seems to be cracking down on progression/grind exploits (the pre-season patch made power-levelling obsolete, for instance), everyone is asking Gumby785 to delete the post, lest it land on Blizzard's radar.

It's probably too late for that, though, seeing as how popular the post already is. As tempting as it sounds to get one over on Blizzard, what with the nerf-happy recent patch, this trick doesn't actually save you any time in the grand scheme. Grinding Tree of Whisper objectives is already going to be part of your journey regardless, so you're going to earn far more than ten caches as you play normally.

But maybe you just need that extra bit of Favor to unlock something you're looking forward to in the battle pass? We're not ones to judge.