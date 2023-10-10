Diablo 4: Blizzard talks class balance, resistances, items, more in today’s livestream – watch it here

Last week, Blizzard spent two hours revealing quite a lot of what's coming with Season of Blood, the next season of Diablo 4. As lengthy as that livestream was, however, it still wasn't enough to talk about everything.

While most of the new content, mechanics, and the laundry list of quality of life improvements was discussed, there's another, equally crucial part to every new season that the developer intentionally held back. Until today!

That's because later today, Blizzard is hosting the second of two developer livestreams to cover Season of Blood. Today's show is the more casual Campfire Chat, and it will focus on revealing all the changes coming to several major systems in Diablo 4.

Damage buckets, the ever-confusing/controversial resistances, as well as class balance are all on the agenda. The show will also touch on all the itemisation improvements coming with Season 2, such as the drop rate of Uniques, farming, and general item power.

The show kicks off today at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST, and will run for about two hours. You'll be able to follow along on Diablo's YouTube and Twitch channels, and we've embedded the player below for you as well.

Basically, that's everything coming to the game with patch 1.2.0 - which will be released October 17 to kick off Season of Blood. Blizzard also promised a look at what's in the works for the patch after that, version 1.2.1.

Blizzard took a lot of heat after it made sweeping changes to class balance ahead of the launch of Diablo 4's first season. The bulk of the changes were so poorly received that the studio vowed to never release a patch like that again, and has been communicating effectively with players ahead of major changes since. Today's Campfire Chat is a continuation of that promise.