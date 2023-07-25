Diablo 4: Blizzard working on a fix so you don't accidentally activate the battle pass

The launch of Diablo 4's first season hasn't been smooth. Between the server issues, and the overwhelmingly negative response to the patch' notes's changes Blizzard has had to justify and clarify quite a bit in just a few short days.

But one insidious aspect of the season's design didn't get much attention thanks to all the other problems everyone has been having, and it has to do with the battle pass.

The Diablo 4 battle pass is included in your purchase of the Deluxe and Ultimate Editions of the game, but you have to activate what's effectively a token for you to start unlocking the pass' premium content. By not having it activate by default, you're able to save up your token to use on a future battle pass - something a lot of disgruntled players plan on doing.

Unfortunately, when you go to the Season tab, the selection defaults to the Activate Premium button. This is mainly a problem when playing with a controller, because you don't typically know where the default selection on each tab is going to land.

But it can happen when using a mouse as well, especially if you're not paying close attention to where the cursor is. The result is the same: you're going to accidentally click the button and activate your battle pass token without realising.

Adding insult to injury, there is no confirmation dialogue, meaning once the button has been clicked, there's no turning back. That's exactly what several Reddit users did, and they were rightly upset.

Not even expert players and content creators are immune to this. Here's Rurikhan falling into the same trap.

So Blizzard placed the 'Activate Premium Battle Pass' button right next to the button you have to constantly press to check your Season Journey.



Guess what happened to me and at least 5 others on my stream. This is straight up Malicious Design. @Diablo pic.twitter.com/99KhTR51ad — Rurikhan (@Rurikhan) July 21, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The good news is that Blizzard is on it. Community lead Adam Fletcher replied to the video above to say that the developer is working on a temporary fix that will prevent the cursor from defaulting to the activation button.

"Just had a powwow with people on this post stream. We have a temp fix in the works that will at least ensure the cursor isn’t defaulted there and will instead be defaulted on Season Journey," said Fletcher.

This sort of leading UI design is referred to as a Dark Pattern, and it's something companies have been fined for exploiting in the past, most notably Epic Games with Fortnite. Buttons that initiate a purchase should always have a confirmation pop up to prevent stuff like this from happening.

While it's good to see Blizzard moving quickly to address this, players who already redeemed the token by accident are stuck with a battle pass they don't want. It's also yet another knock against the game, and the battle pass especially, which has already been criticised for awarding so little Platinum that it's not enough to buy a single item in the store, or to even pay for the next battle pass.