Destiny 2: The Witch Queen light levels - What is the soft cap, power cap, and hard cap?

With the release of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen light levels - the scoring system that indicates the power of your weapons and armour - is being increased. As such, whether you’re a new player jumping in for the first time or a longtime veteran of The Tower, you’ll want to know what the new light level cap is, as well as how to hit that cap quickly.

As soon as The Witch Queen goes live February 22, the minimum light level cap will be raised to 1350. This means that regardless of whether you’re a new player, or one who has been around for years now, the starting point from which you experience the new expansion is the same.

From here, the soft light level cap is set at 1500. What this means is that as you play the game normally, any piece of gear you obtain will be an upgrade on your currently equipped guns and armour up until your you hit that figure.

Once you hit 1500, gearing up becomes a little bit more involved. From here until the power cap at an 1550 light level, only powerful and pinnacle engrams will provide loot upgrades. This means you’ll have to take on challenging content, complete you weeklies, and other endgame content to boost up your performance.

If you manage to hit 1550 overall light level, there’s only one more step before you reach your maximum potential. The hard cap - the light level where you can no longer find upgrades - is 1560. To reach this tier, you’ll have to go on the search for pinnacle engrams which only drop from certain weekly missions and difficult content.

