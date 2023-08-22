Watch Destiny 2: The Final Shape showcase livestream here

Though the timing may be awkward, considering the other major livestream taking place today, it's nonetheless time to see how Bungie plans to end Destiny 2's first arc with the reveal of The Final Shape.

The Final Shape is the next Destiny 2 expansion, and we're going to learn all about it today on a livestream hosted by Bungie. The upcoming expansion will be the end of what Bungie has been calling The Light and Darkness Saga. Will Destiny 2 finally get a new enemy faction that isn't a re-skin? Tune in to find out!

The Final Shape may also not itself be the name of Destiny 2's eighth expansion, so that's something that we're going to hear about today, too. Pre-orders typically go live following the stream, so we'll also be learning about pricing - and crucially, a release date.

The livestream takes place today, August 22 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST. You'll be able to watch it on the official Bungie Twitch channel, and the Destiny YouTube channel. We've embedded both players below:

So far, we've seen one teaser about the return of Cayde-6, who is once again voiced by Nathan Fillion. There have also been leaks about a new subclass, but that's about it. Hopefully this will be a good show.