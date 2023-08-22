Watch Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live showcase here

Opening Night Live has positioned itself as the mid-summer games showcase, and it returns today for another show to kick off Gamescom 2023 in Germany. The Geoff Keighley-produced and hosted event sits in the middle between June's not-E3, and December's Game Awards.

Opening Night Live this year will focus on updates, new gameplay, and final pre-release showcases of games that have been previously announced. While you can expect new reveals/surprises, you should definitely temper those expectations.

The livestream kicks off today, August 22 at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST. If you want a little more from the event, you can tune in 30 minutes early for a short pre-show hosted by Kyle Bosman.

You'll be able to watch Keighley's shenanigans on YouTube, and Twitch. We've also embedded links for both players below for your convenience.

Keighley has already revealed several of the bigger heavy-hitters that are being shown off, and the list is looking fairly healthy so far. We're getting an extended look at Alan Wake 2 gameplay, a new trailer for Assassin's Creed Mirage, an updated look at the Souls-like action game Black Myth Wukong, and one last trailer for Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty DLC.

You can also expect more Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay (revealing two fighters and two Kameos), and the gameplay debut of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. There are reveals for smaller titles, too, such as The Crew Motorfist, Sonic Superstars, and Lords of the Fallen.