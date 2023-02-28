Destiny 2 Lightfall won't launch on Xbox Series X | S: How to fix

A troubling new bug has hit the Xbox Series X / S version version of Destiny 2: Lightfall, stopping players from launching the game right as the new expansion is about to launch.

Bungie is aware of the problem and working on it. In the meantime, there’s a way of workinAs such, we’ve written up this guide on the Destiny 2: Lightfall not launching on XBox bug, and how to fix it.

Here's the PS4 and PS5 launch trailer for Destiny 2 — the consoles that can actually boot it up.

Destiny 2 Lightfall not launching on Xbox — how to fix

The source of the problem is older content, which while installed stops Destiny 2: Lightfall from launching. As such, we have to uninstall certain pieces of old Destiny 2 content, at which point the game should launch without issue.

Once the bug is fixed outright, you should be able to re-download them at a later date. Hopefully the new Lightfall content keeps you entertained for now.

First, you need to make your way to the DLC menu for Destiny 2. To get there, follow these steps:

Close Destiny 2 if it is running Hover over Destiny 2 on the console main menu Press the menu button Select “manage game and add-ons” Select Destiny 2

You should now be presented with a full list of all the available DLC, and whether it has been installed. DLC you have installed should be highlighted, so we’re going to un-highlight a select few bits of DLC.

The DLC you need to uninstall is:

Destiny 2: Forsaken - Black Armory Destiny 2: Forsaken - Joker’s Wild Destiny 2: Forsaken - Penumbra Destiny 2 Forsaken - Annual Pass Expansion I: Curse of Osiris Expansion II: Warmind

Once all of those have been deselected, select “save changes”, then wait for all of them to uninstall. Once they have, launch Destiny 2 and the game should boot up problem free!