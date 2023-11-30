If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
PRIME PRESENTS

Deathloop comes to Prime Gaming in December

New freebies to enjoy.

Prime Gaming December 2023
Image credit: Amazon
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on
Amazon has announced Prime Gaming content for December. The big game for the month is Deathloop, making its debut on the service on December 7. Previously, skins and more in-game items were made available for the game but this is the first instance of the game arriving on Prime. Other games for December include Akka Arrh, Aground, and SeaOrama: World of Shipping, all releasing on December 14. These games will be followed by Kombinera on December 21, and on December 28, A Tiny Sticker Tale and Asteroids: Recharged will become available. Coming to Amazon Luna in December are Fortnite, Trackmania, Strange Horticulture, Bloodrayne: Fresh Bites, Steel Assault, and Once Upon a Jester. As usual, you will be able to download all sorts of in-game content during the month. But for now, you can claim the Amstaff weapon for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, the Tabard of Fury Transmog for World of Warcraft, a Random Standard Epic Card for Hearthstone, a Lure Module and Great Balls for Pokemon Go, an M13 - Warlock's Spell Epic Weapon Blueprint for Call of Duty: Mobile, and much more. And don't forget to claim Rage: Delux Edition before it leaves Prime Gaming on December 2.

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

Related topics
Amazon Amazon Prime Amazon Prime Gaming PC
About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor, with 22 years experience (with 15 of them at VG247). With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments