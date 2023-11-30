Deathloop comes to Prime Gaming in December
New freebies to enjoy.
Amazon has announced Prime Gaming content for December. The big game for the month is Deathloop, making its debut on the service on December 7. Previously, skins and more in-game items were made available for the game but this is the first instance of the game arriving on Prime. Other games for December include Akka Arrh, Aground, and SeaOrama: World of Shipping, all releasing on December 14. These games will be followed by Kombinera on December 21, and on December 28, A Tiny Sticker Tale and Asteroids: Recharged will become available. Coming to Amazon Luna in December are Fortnite, Trackmania, Strange Horticulture, Bloodrayne: Fresh Bites, Steel Assault, and Once Upon a Jester. As usual, you will be able to download all sorts of in-game content during the month. But for now, you can claim the Amstaff weapon for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, the Tabard of Fury Transmog for World of Warcraft, a Random Standard Epic Card for Hearthstone, a Lure Module and Great Balls for Pokemon Go, an M13 - Warlock's Spell Epic Weapon Blueprint for Call of Duty: Mobile, and much more. And don't forget to claim Rage: Delux Edition before it leaves Prime Gaming on December 2.