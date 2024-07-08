Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is resurrecting the original game’s beloved licensed music tracks

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster will feature the original soundtrack from the game in all its glory, VG247 can reveal. Yes folks - that includes the licensed music which made up a particularly iconic part of the original game’s audio.

When Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster was announced, fans of the series did the usual for this sort of reveal - rejoice, and then take to putting the reveal under a microscope in the way only hardcore fans can.

Is that a new weapon? Is that some restored cut content we spy? And what have they done to Frank’s hairline? All this analysis and speculation is a fun part of any such remaster being revealed, but one thing that wasn’t clear from any of the footage was the fate of Dead Rising’s iconic soundtrack - which included a range of licensed tracks from real-life bands in addition to original score and mall ambiance composed by Capcom’s Hideki Okugawa and Marika Suzuki.

Speaking to VG247, a Capcom Spokesperson confirmed that “licensed music is returning” for the Deluxe Remaster - which means that some of the game’s most iconic musical moments are likely to remain intact.

That should include moments like the boss battle against the escaped convicts which is set to Lifeseeker’s ‘Gone Guru’, Hostile Groove’s ‘Fly Routine’, which plays as Frank West does battle with a deranged supermarket manager, and Lockjaw’s ‘Bored Again’, which is the theme tune of the human sacrifice cult that crops up in the mall part-way through the game.

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster will come to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series consoles on September 19, 2024.