Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster: All PP sticker locations
Here's a guide to all 100 PP sticker locations, across the mall!
Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is packed full of PP stickers, spread across the map. One of the biggest challenges players will want to do, aside from hitting credits, is tracking them all down. If you're stuggling to find a few PP stickers here and there, or want a step-by-step guide on where they all are, we've got a guide on all the PP locations in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster.
We've broken down each PP sticker segment by its general area, such as which plaza it's in. You can check an in-game list of numbered PP stickers by hitting pause, heading to the album tab, and heading to the PP stickers sub-menu. We've matched each numbered entry here with the numbered entries in this tab.
All PP sticker locations in the Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
Below we've got all the PP sticker locations, number and broken down by the plaza / major location they're in. If you're unsure of what PP stickers you're missing, take a look at the in-game PP sticker menu for a quick reference.
- All Paradise Plaza PP stickers in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
- All Colby Movieland PP stickers in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
- All Entrance Plaza PP stickers in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
- All Al Fresca Plaza PP stickers in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
- All Food Court PP stickers in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
- All Wonderland Plaza PP stickers in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
- All North Plaza PP stickers in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
- All Park Plaza PP stickers in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
- All x Plaza PP stickers in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
- All Safe Room and Movieland Anxex PP stickers in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
All Paradise Plaza PP stickers in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
- On the bird on top of the giant clock in the Paradise Plaza, right in front of the door leading to the safe room.
- Inside Colombian Roastmasters. Look over the balcony towards the park exit, and you’ll see a Roastmasters sign on the North West corner of the shop.
- Underneath the Tunermasters sign outside the Tunemasters shop, right above the shop entrance.
- Located on the Jill’s Sandwiches shop sign on the exterior of Jill’s Sandwiches.
- Located on the Tyke n’ Tots shop sign on the exterior of Tyke n’ Tots.
- Found in the centre of a kids’ clothing advertisement in the stairwell linking the 1st and 2nd floor of Paradise Plaza. You can find this stairwell near the toilets.
- Located on the Kids Choice Clothing shop sign on the exterior of Kids Choice Clothing
- Located on the clock on the far wall of Universe of Optics, on the ground floor of the plaza.
- Found between the basketball hoops on the side of the stairs, on the first floor of the SporTrance sports store.
- Found on the Teddy Bears behind the counter inside Ye Olde Toybox, on the ground floor of Paradise Plaza.
- On the Love Spur sign with the blond girl on it outside of the Players music store.
- On the face of the Servbot statue in Child’s Play, on the face looking towards the store counter (the smiling face).
- On the vase in the middle of the Marriage Makers jewellery store, on the top floor of Paradise Plaza.
- On the green t-shirt in the middle of the Tucci’s of Rome clothes store. Located on the top floor of the Paradise Plaza.
- On the Ratman movie sign, left of the hallway leading into Colby’s Movieland.
- On the Megaman movie sign, right of the hallway leading into Colby’s Movieland.
- On the Movieland sign, above the hallway leading into Colby’s Movieland.
- On the Pride movie poster, left as you enter Colby’s Movieland behind the ticket counter.
- On the Dorry movie poster, left as you enter Colby’s Movieland behind the ticket counter.
- On the Dealers (yellow) movie poster, left as you enter Colby’s Movieland behind the ticket counter.
- On the Ratman movie poster, left as you enter Colby’s Movieland behind the ticket counter.
- On the Ratman merch stand, in front of the cinema merch store in the first big room in the cinema.
- On the Rat stand, left of the cinema merch store in the first big room in the cinema.
- On the Rat stand, inside the cinema merch stand, behind the big Ratman merch stand. Walk into the store and immediately look to your right.
- On the Blond girl stand in front of Robsaka Digital, on the 2nd floor near the mall entrance.
- On the fox stand in front of Robsaka Digital, on the 2nd floor near the mall entrance.
- On the big bee statue near the mall entrance. Take this picture from the 2nd floor, looking back away from the entrance.
- On the tent inside Sports high, on the ground floor near the entrance. This is a little tricky to take, so stand back a ways so the whole tent is in shot.
- On the front door to the mall, ground floor.
- As you walk into the Refined Class clothes store, you’ll see a display straight ahead from the door. The sticker is found on the high heels in that display.
- Inside Children’s Castle, in the back right corner of the store. On some teddy bears.
- On the vase in the centre of the Special Gifts jewellery store.
- At the far wall of Estelle’s Fine Cosmetics, on the face of a lady on a advertisement.
- On the crown inside Ned’s Knicknacker, 2nd floor of the Entrance Plaza.
- On the sign above the Food Court entrance in Al Fresca Plaza.
- On the Colombian Roastmasters sign in the central fountain area of the plaza
- On the Hamburger Fiefdom menu behind the counter, near the fountain.
- As you enter Brand New U, there’s a display near the front door. Under the high heels on this display is the sticker.
- On top of the bike machine near the front of the gym, the 2nd bike machine from the left.
- Next to the posters behind the gym counter.
- On the exercise machine by the counter in the gym.
- Between the signed posters by the glass windows in the gym. Against the wall near the Food Court entrance.
- On the Flexin logo on the back wall, left of the save room bathroom.
- On the running machine facing the gym windows.
- On the back wall of Eyes Like Us, on an advertisement for glasses.
- Underneath the big moustached man on the Chris’s Fine Food entrance. The entrance by Al Fresca, not the park.
- On the main sign for the food court, opposite the park entrance. Up by where you first fight Carlos.
- On the bull head sign inside the main Food Court dining area, at the centre of the area.
- Found on a cowboy stand to the right of the main Food Court entrance.
- On the big face on the wall surrounded by plates in Chris’s Fine Foods/
- On the Central Tacos sign in the Food Court.
- On the Dark Bean sign in the Food Court.
- On the Meaty’s Burgers sign in the Food Court.
- On the Frozen Dreams sign in the Food Court.
- On the Jade Palace sign in the Food Court.
- On the Tereza’s Oven sign in the Food Court.
- On the Windmill in the play area of Wonderland Plaza, directly ahead of the Food Court entrance
- On the toy house in the play area near the tunnel leading to the North Plaza.
- On the toy house in the play area near the food court entrance. This toy house is on the West side of the play area.
- On the front of the big bunny near the Food Court entrance
- On the front of the big bunny near the North Plaza entrance.
- On the Sir Book-a-lot shop sign on the 2nd floor.
- On the Kokonutz Sports Town shop sign, on the 2nd floor near the roller coaster.
- On the alien ufo above and to the right of the roller coaster entrance on the 2nd floor of the plaza. It’s best to take a picture from the walkway rather than the path to the roller coaster.
- On the space ship above and to the left of the roller coaster entrance on the 2nd floor of the plaza. It’s best to take a picture from the walkway rather than the path to the roller coaster.
- On the Spader Rider sign above the roller coaster entrance on the 2nd floor of the plaza. It’s best to take a picture from the walkway rather than the path to the roller coaster.
- On the space ship along the top of the central roller coaster building, facing the East side of the plaza. Take the picture from the stairs leading up to the 2nd floor on the East side of the plaza.
- Inside the Scuffs and Scrapes kids clothing store, along the left wall.
- Inside Homerunners, on the right wall behind the counter.
- On the green balloon hanging from the ceiling in Small Fry Duds, left of the counter.
- On the poster behind the counter at Small Fry Duds.
- On the front of the child statue near the park entrance of the North Plaza.
- On the yellow H of the Crislip’s Home Saloon sign near the park entrance of the North Plaza.
- On the sign behind the counter in Crislip’s Home Saloon, near the shop entrance.
- On the gardening board in Crisplip’s Home Saloon, in the South West corner of the store.
- Among the shotguns in the window right of the gun store entrance.
- On the guy with a gun stand in the window left of the gun store entrance.
- On the deer head behind the counter of the gun store.
- On the deer head to the left of the gun store door, under the CCTV camera.
- Inside a display case inside RIpper’s Blades, immediately right as you enter the store
- Inside a display case inside Ripper’s Blades, immediately left as you enter the store.
- On the supermarket sign above the doors leading inside. Take the picture from the scaffolding nearby.
- On the pill bottle above the pharmacy in the supermarket. Tricky to capture on camera, take it from the baguettes nearby.
- On the marlin attached to the seafood sign in the supermarket.
- On the meats sign inside the supermarket, in the North West corner.
- On the North clock face of the big tower in the park.
- On the East clock face of the big tower in the park.
- On the South clock face of the big tower in the park.
- On the top of the park entrance to the underground tunnels, on the far east of the park.
- On the back of the michelle club truck, parked under the Al Fresca Plaza in the maintenance tunnels
- On the back of the michelle club truck, parked under the Entrance Plaza in the maintenance tunnels
- On the back of the michelle club truck, parked under the Wonderland Plaza in the maintenance tunnels
- On the back of the michelle club truck, parked under the supermarket in the maintenance tunnels
- On the back of the michelle club truck, parked under the North Plaza in the maintenance tunnels
- On the cow beef cut diagram on the wall in the butchering room. You can find this via the maintenance tunnel parking spot beneath the supermarket.
- On the meat chute in the butchering room. You can find this via the maintenance tunnel parking spot beneath the supermarket
- On the cork board above the safe room safe point.
- Found on the big eye tarp in the movieland anex. You can only access this spot in the 72 hour mode by getting kidnapped by cultists. Stand near them until they throw gas on you, then don’t mash to regain footing. They’ll take you to the annex totally naked - clear the room then take the pictures. In the infinite survivor mode you should be able to just walk in.
- Found on the knocked over fox sign in the movieland annex. You can only access this spot in the 72 hour mode by getting kidnapped by cultists. Stand near them until they throw gas on you, then don’t mash to regain footing. They’ll take you to the annex totally naked - clear the room then take the pictures. In the infinite survivor mode you should be able to just walk in.
- On the vent entrance to the safe room.