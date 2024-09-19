Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster: All PP sticker locations

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is packed full of PP stickers, spread across the map. One of the biggest challenges players will want to do, aside from hitting credits, is tracking them all down. If you're stuggling to find a few PP stickers here and there, or want a step-by-step guide on where they all are, we've got a guide on all the PP locations in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster.

We've broken down each PP sticker segment by its general area, such as which plaza it's in. You can check an in-game list of numbered PP stickers by hitting pause, heading to the album tab, and heading to the PP stickers sub-menu. We've matched each numbered entry here with the numbered entries in this tab.

All PP sticker locations in the Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Below we've got all the PP sticker locations, number and broken down by the plaza / major location they're in. If you're unsure of what PP stickers you're missing, take a look at the in-game PP sticker menu for a quick reference.

All Paradise Plaza PP stickers in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster