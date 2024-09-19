Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster: All Survivors and where to find them

The Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is here, which means you'll be thrown back into Willemette for a few days exploring the mall, killing bosses, drinking orange juice, and saving survivors. There are 49 in total, and finding them all is a core part of the game. So to help you out, we've written a guide on all survivor locations in the Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster.

Throughout your time playing the game, Otis will call you with information on survivors and bosses he spots on the CCTV around the mall. We've broken down all the survivors by day, but we've also highlighted a few "hidden" survivors that aren't tied directly to missions that Otis gives you over the radio. We've also provided some insight on special actions you must take to save certain survivors when walking up and chatting to them isn't enough.

All survivors in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

There are 49 survivors in total for you to find, with 15 of them not directly tied to Otis calls. These are either hidden around bosses in the mall, or outright hidden in various plazas that you can easier miss. We've broken down all the survivors day-by-day first, but there's also a section at the bottom of the guide with the survivors you'll need to keep a keen out eye for.

All Day 1 survivors in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Below are all the survivors you can find and save on day one in the Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster.

Jeff : On the roof outside the safe room vent entrance. Found by the elavator on your right as you leave the safe room.

: On the roof outside the safe room vent entrance. Found by the elavator on your right as you leave the safe room. Natalie : On the roof outside the safe room vent entrance. As you leave the safe room, walk right around to the side entrance to the storage room. There, you'll find Natalie by the side door.

: On the roof outside the safe room vent entrance. As you leave the safe room, walk right around to the side entrance to the storage room. There, you'll find Natalie by the side door. Burt : Barricaded in Weber’s Garments in the Al Freza plaza. Break through the barrier, punch Aaron a bit, then talk to them to get them to follow you.

: Barricaded in Weber’s Garments in the Al Freza plaza. Break through the barrier, punch Aaron a bit, then talk to them to get them to follow you. Aaron : Barricaded in Weber’s Garments in the Al Freza plaza. Break through the barrier, punch Aaron a bit, then talk to them to get them to follow you.

: Barricaded in Weber’s Garments in the Al Freza plaza. Break through the barrier, punch Aaron a bit, then talk to them to get them to follow you. Bill : Hidden inside the Entrance Plaza. Go into the In The Closet clothing store and you'll find him behind some boxes in the back.

: Hidden inside the Entrance Plaza. Go into the In The Closet clothing store and you'll find him behind some boxes in the back. Sophie : Around 3PM during the first day, prisoners will be out in the central park. When you first see them, they'll be chasing Sophie. Kill them, then talk to Sophie to get her to follow you. Or, alternatively, you can talk to Sophie mid fight and she'll follow you een with the dangerous lads chasing you down.

: Around 3PM during the first day, prisoners will be out in the central park. When you first see them, they'll be chasing Sophie. Kill them, then talk to Sophie to get her to follow you. Or, alternatively, you can talk to Sophie mid fight and she'll follow you een with the dangerous lads chasing you down. Leah : Found in Riverfield Jewelry in Al Freza plaza. Croached on the ground, crying. Talk to her for a bit and she'll eventually follow you. You'll need to carry her back.

: Found in Riverfield Jewelry in Al Freza plaza. Croached on the ground, crying. Talk to her for a bit and she'll eventually follow you. You'll need to carry her back. Greg : Greg is saved from the Wonderland Plaza ride after beating Adam. He also unlocks a shortcut back to the Paradise Plaza.

: Greg is saved from the Wonderland Plaza ride after beating Adam. He also unlocks a shortcut back to the Paradise Plaza. David : Found in the North Plaza, in an empty shop surrounded by food. Near the supermarket. Chat to him a bit and he'll follow you.

: Found in the North Plaza, in an empty shop surrounded by food. Near the supermarket. Chat to him a bit and he'll follow you. Yuji : Found during the evening. In the 2nd floor bookshop Sir Book-a-lot in Wonderland plaza. You need the japanese language magazine to interact with them, which you can find inside the same book shop.

: Found during the evening. In the 2nd floor bookshop Sir Book-a-lot in Wonderland plaza. You need the japanese language magazine to interact with them, which you can find inside the same book shop. Shinji: Found during the evening. In the 2nd floor bookshop Sir Book-a-lot in Wonderland plaza. You need the japanese language magazine to interact with them, which you can find inside the same book shop.

All Day 2 survivors in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Below are all the survivors you can find and save on day two in the Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster.

Tonya : In Kokonutz Sports Town on the 2nd floor of Wonderland Plaza. Talk to both of them but DO NOT GIVE ROSS A GUN. HE’LL DOME HIMSELF. Instead, just talk to Tonya as much as you can and you’ll convince her to come with you. Ross will tag along but you have to lend him a shoulder.

: In Kokonutz Sports Town on the 2nd floor of Wonderland Plaza. Talk to both of them but Instead, just talk to Tonya as much as you can and you’ll convince her to come with you. Ross will tag along but you have to lend him a shoulder. Ross : In Kokonutz Sports Town on the 2nd floor of Wonderland Plaza. Talk to both of them but DO NOT GIVE ROSS A GUN. HE’LL DOME HIMSELF. Instead, just talk to Tonya as much as you can and you’ll convince her to come with you. Ross will tag along but you have to lend him a shoulder.

: In Kokonutz Sports Town on the 2nd floor of Wonderland Plaza. Talk to both of them but Instead, just talk to Tonya as much as you can and you’ll convince her to come with you. Ross will tag along but you have to lend him a shoulder. Heather : Inside Child's Play in Paradise Plaza.

: Inside Child's Play in Paradise Plaza. Pamela : Outside Child's Play getting mauled by zombies in Paradise Plaza. Save her then chat!

: Outside Child's Play getting mauled by zombies in Paradise Plaza. Save her then chat! Rich : Inside locked room next to hardware store in north plaza. Must beat Cliff boss inside hardware store first to get key to unlock the door.

: Inside locked room next to hardware store in north plaza. Must beat Cliff boss inside hardware store first to get key to unlock the door. Josh : Inside locked room next to hardware store in north plaza. Must beat Cliff boss inside hardware store first to get key to unlock the door.

: Inside locked room next to hardware store in north plaza. Must beat Cliff boss inside hardware store first to get key to unlock the door. Barbara : Inside locked room next to hardware store in north plaza. Must beat Cliff boss inside hardware store first to get key to unlock the door.

: Inside locked room next to hardware store in north plaza. Must beat Cliff boss inside hardware store first to get key to unlock the door. Ronald : Looking for food inside the Paradise Plaza Jill's Sandwiches. Give him any food and drink and he’ll come with you.

: Looking for food inside the Paradise Plaza Jill's Sandwiches. Give him any food and drink and he’ll come with you. Gordon : found in the Al Freza Plaza, crying on floor behind the counter. He won’t go with you unless you hit him first, so hit him with something weak like a jump kick (do not piledriver the guy or hit him with a sledgehammer) then talk to him. Then he’ll follow you.

: found in the Al Freza Plaza, crying on floor behind the counter. He won’t go with you unless you hit him first, so hit him with something weak like a jump kick (do not piledriver the guy or hit him with a sledgehammer) then talk to him. Then he’ll follow you. Janet : Found in Lovely Fashion House on 2nd floor on Wonderland plaza after beating Jo Slade cop boss fight

: Found in Lovely Fashion House on 2nd floor on Wonderland plaza after beating Jo Slade cop boss fight Kelly : Found in Lovely Fashion House on 2nd floor on Wonderland plaza after beating Jo Slade cop boss fight

: Found in Lovely Fashion House on 2nd floor on Wonderland plaza after beating Jo Slade cop boss fight Jay : Found in Lovely Fashion House on 2nd floor on Wonderland plaza after beating Jo Slade cop boss fight

: Found in Lovely Fashion House on 2nd floor on Wonderland plaza after beating Jo Slade cop boss fight Lilly : Found in Lovely Fashion House on 2nd floor on Wonderland plaza after beating Jo Slade cop boss fight

: Found in Lovely Fashion House on 2nd floor on Wonderland plaza after beating Jo Slade cop boss fight Jennifer: Found in wooden box outside cinema in Paradise Plaza when cult shows up. Kill the cultists and open the box to save her. Be careful not to get gassed by the cultists, as they'll kidnap you and put you in a tough spot.

Nick : Hanging from the giant rabbit in Wonderland plaza. Starting from case 4.1. Clear out the zombies beneath them, then throw an item at them to get them to fall.

: Hanging from the giant rabbit in Wonderland plaza. Starting from case 4.1. Clear out the zombies beneath them, then throw an item at them to get them to fall. Sally : Hanging from the giant rabbit in Wonderland plaza. Starting from case 4.1. Clear out the zombies beneath them, then throw an item at them to get them to fall.

: Hanging from the giant rabbit in Wonderland plaza. Starting from case 4.1. Clear out the zombies beneath them, then throw an item at them to get them to fall. Floyd : Inside Ned's Knicknackery in Entrance Plaza, spawns at 5PM, same time as sniper fight. Talk to him a bunch until he decides to come with you, ideally after the snipers stop shooting at you.

: Inside Ned's Knicknackery in Entrance Plaza, spawns at 5PM, same time as sniper fight. Talk to him a bunch until he decides to come with you, ideally after the snipers stop shooting at you. Wayne : A survivor tied to the sniper fight in Entrance Plaza. Beat snipers then chat to him in the Estelle's Fine Cosmetics beauty store near the stairs to enable escort.

: A survivor tied to the sniper fight in Entrance Plaza. Beat snipers then chat to him in the Estelle's Fine Cosmetics beauty store near the stairs to enable escort. Jolie : In the Entrance plaza during the evening. Talk to Jolie on the first floor, then take her with you up to the 2nd floor to reunite the pair.

: In the Entrance plaza during the evening. Talk to Jolie on the first floor, then take her with you up to the 2nd floor to reunite the pair. Rachel : In the Entrance plaza during the evening. Talk to Jolie on the first floor, then take her with you up to the 2nd floor to reunite the pair.

: In the Entrance plaza during the evening. Talk to Jolie on the first floor, then take her with you up to the 2nd floor to reunite the pair. Kindell: Shooting zombies with a shotgun outside the room you meet Isabella in as part of case 5.1. Chat to him a bit and he'll come with you.

All Day 3 survivors in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Below are all the survivors you can find and save on day two in the Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster.

Cheryl : Rescued from the cinema after cult leader boss fight. Open the door to the left of the mannequin as that’s where Cheryl is held.

: Rescued from the cinema after cult leader boss fight. Open the door to the left of the mannequin as that’s where Cheryl is held. Beth : Rescued from cinema after cult leader boss fight. Tied to a chair.

: Rescued from cinema after cult leader boss fight. Tied to a chair. Ray : Rescued from cinema after cult leader boss fight. Tied to a chair.

: Rescued from cinema after cult leader boss fight. Tied to a chair. Michelle : Rescued from cinema after cult leader boss fight. Tied to a chair.

: Rescued from cinema after cult leader boss fight. Tied to a chair. Nathan : Rescued from cinema after cult leader boss fight. Tied to a chair.

: Rescued from cinema after cult leader boss fight. Tied to a chair. Gil : Found in the food court. Drinking wine. Max out dialogue then leave restaurant, then go back to him once he yells after you.

: Found in the food court. Drinking wine. Max out dialogue then leave restaurant, then go back to him once he yells after you. Jonathan : Take picture of safe room vent access before going to pick this survivor up. Inside the gun store on day 3 (after you kill the gun store boss). Enter the store and they’ll start shooting. Leave the store without fighting back, and Bret wll run up to talk to you. Talk to him and they’ll follow you, granted you have a picture of the save room vent access on you. Worth saving first as sometimes this can bug out and they’ll stay hostile.

: Take picture of safe room vent access before going to pick this survivor up. Inside the gun store on day 3 (after you kill the gun store boss). Enter the store and they’ll start shooting. Leave the store without fighting back, and Bret wll run up to talk to you. Talk to him and they’ll follow you, granted you have a picture of the save room vent access on you. Worth saving first as sometimes this can bug out and they’ll stay hostile. Bret : Take picture of safe room vent access before going to pick this survivor up. Inside the gun store on day 3 (after you kill the gun store boss). Enter the store and they’ll start shooting. Leave the store without fighting back, and Bret wll run up to talk to you. Talk to him and they’ll follow you, granted you have a picture of the save room vent access on you. Worth saving first as sometimes this can bug out and they’ll stay hostile.

: Take picture of safe room vent access before going to pick this survivor up. Inside the gun store on day 3 (after you kill the gun store boss). Enter the store and they’ll start shooting. Leave the store without fighting back, and Bret wll run up to talk to you. Talk to him and they’ll follow you, granted you have a picture of the save room vent access on you. Worth saving first as sometimes this can bug out and they’ll stay hostile. Alyssa : Take picture of safe room vent access before going to pick this survivor up. Inside the gun store on day 3 (after you kill the gun store boss). Enter the store and they’ll start shooting. Leave the store without fighting back, and Bret wll run up to talk to you. Talk to him and they’ll follow you, granted you have a picture of the save room vent access on you. Worth saving first as sometimes this can bug out and they’ll stay hostile.

: Take picture of safe room vent access before going to pick this survivor up. Inside the gun store on day 3 (after you kill the gun store boss). Enter the store and they’ll start shooting. Leave the store without fighting back, and Bret wll run up to talk to you. Talk to him and they’ll follow you, granted you have a picture of the save room vent access on you. Worth saving first as sometimes this can bug out and they’ll stay hostile. Paul : Fought in the Wonderland Plaza. After you beat Paul's boss fight, grab the nearby fire extinguisher while he’s on fire. Use it to put out the fire on him, then talk to him. After that he’ll follow you. If you accidentally throw the fire extinguisher at his forehead and break it, the auto save should take you back to him on fire. If you somehow break the fire extinquisher or run out of spray, there's a backup in the nearby closet

: Fought in the Wonderland Plaza. After you beat Paul's boss fight, grab the nearby fire extinguisher while he’s on fire. Use it to put out the fire on him, then talk to him. After that he’ll follow you. If you accidentally throw the fire extinguisher at his forehead and break it, the auto save should take you back to him on fire. If you somehow break the fire extinquisher or run out of spray, there's a backup in the nearby closet Mindie : Inside the Shoes of a Lifetime closest in Wonderland Plaza. After you beat Paul, open the closet door behind him and you’ll find Debby and Mindie inside.

: Inside the Shoes of a Lifetime closest in Wonderland Plaza. After you beat Paul, open the closet door behind him and you’ll find Debby and Mindie inside. Debby : Inside the Shoes of a Lifetime closest in Wonderland Plaza. After you beat Paul, open the closet door behind him and you’ll find Debby and Mindie inside.

: Inside the Shoes of a Lifetime closest in Wonderland Plaza. After you beat Paul, open the closet door behind him and you’ll find Debby and Mindie inside. Tad : Found in Paradise after you beat Kent.

: Found in Paradise after you beat Kent. Leroy : Found in Wonderland Plaza during. Inside a drug store near food court entrance.

: Found in Wonderland Plaza during. Inside a drug store near food court entrance. Susan : Found in Wonderland Plaza during. On top of a football near the food court entrance.

: Found in Wonderland Plaza during. On top of a football near the food court entrance. Simone: Found in Paradise Plaza on day 3, inside the CS store. Sat down on the floor next to the window.

All hidden survivors in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Below are all the survivors not strictly indicated to the play by Otis radio calls.

There you have it, that's all the survivors in the Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster! Gathering them all up is best for levelling up Frank, and it's tied to several achievements and challenges too! Good luck grabbing them all!