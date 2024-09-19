Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster shortcut guide: how to unlock Wonderland and Tunnels shortcut

In the Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster there are two shortcuts you'll want to unlock as soon as possible. Not only do these make navigating the mall a lot easier, they both can save time when rushing between missions or saving survivors. As such, it's in your best interest to unlock these as fast as possible. That's why we've written this guide on how to unlock the Wonderland Plaza shortcut in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster as well as how to access to maitanence tunnels in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster.

Both shortcuts can be unlocked on day one, which just so happens the most conveiniant time to go ahead and unlock them. This guide will take you through exactly how to unlock them, and why they're worth unlocking.

Wonderland Plaza shortcut in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

This is the most important shortcut in the game, and is worth doing for every player. On day one, Otis will call you on the radio and inform you of the roller coaster going wild in the Wonderland Plaza. This mission is called "Out of Control". Go there, and interact with the roller coaster controls, and you'll trigger a boss fight with Adam.

Adam is pretty tricky for a day one fight, but he's in the way between you and the shortcut. As a brief guide for beating Adam, wait until he spins with his chainsaws and hit him 2-3 times once he stops spinning. You can also wait until he starts blowing up a balloon, then shoot it for a chunk of free damage, but this attack has been made far rarer in the remaster than the original game. As such, getting a few hits in after the spin is your best bet.

Kill this guy! | Image credit: Capcom

Once you beat Adam, you'll be able to stop the Roller Coaster and you'll find Greg on board. He'll lead you to the bottom floor of the Wonderland Plaza, to the toilets. Insie these toilets is a ladder by the sinks, which will take you directly to the Paradise Plaza.

This is such a valuable shortcut becasue it takes you from one side of the mall to the other, and just so happens to offer a direct line to the plaza right next to the safe room access. It's super important for ferrying groups of survivors back to the safe room from far off plazas, and is frankly mandatory for those looking to save everyone in a single run.

Maitanence Tunnels shortcut in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

This shortcut is a little bit more niche, but is handy if you're going for zombie killing challenges or have lock on where exactly vehicles are located down in the maitanence tunnels. You can unlock this at any time, and it only requires a quick trip down to the tunnels via the central park.

Whenever you have a free in-game hour or two, head down to the tunnels are head to the central storage room indicated on the map screenshot below. Travel there via car, and enter the storage room behind the door. Inside this room, you'll find a maintance tunnel key in the back right corner of the room.

Head here ASAP! | Image credit: VG247

This will allow you to access the tunnels from any part of the mall. Due to the number of zombies down there it's not particularly great for transporting survivors unless you're only escorting one and be certain a car will be close to the access point you use. But, it's handy to have if you're in a bind/ When in doubt, bring a skateboard.

With these shortcuts, you should have no problem exploring the mall in good time in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster.